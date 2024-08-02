Government Opens All Border Crossing Points For Military Goods

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 2 August, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the of military goods across the border of Ukraine; it provides for their unimpeded movement through all open checkpoints.

This was reported by the press service of the of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the amendments to No. 1057 of 17 November 2010 "On Approval of the List of Checkpoints across the State Border through which Military Goods and Nuclear Materials are Transported" provide for an increase in the number of checkpoints for military goods during the period of martial law.

The law provides for the unimpeded movement of military goods, including those from partner countries, through all open checkpoints on the state border of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Finance stressed that the adopted changes will help to avoid complications related to the blocking of checkpoints and optimise supply logistics, which will save time and money.

As Ukrinform reported, in February, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the import of military goods, namely : UAVs and their components.