Zelensky: Greatest Attention Is Paid To Pokrovsk Direction, Where Fierce Fighting Is Taking Place

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation at the front, with the main focus on the Pokrovske direction, where fierce fighting is taking place.

According to Ukrinform, the President said this in his evening address .

"There were many thorough meetings today. The day started with military matters. There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline situation. And the most important thing, of course, is the Pokrovsk direction. There are invariably the most severe battles there, and this area requires our most intense response to the occupier. Every brigade and unit in the Pokrovsk sector - all our soldiers who remain steadfast there and defend our positions despite Russian assaults - are in many ways the basis of defence in the entire east of our country. At the same time, we do not reduce our attention to all other areas on the frontline - in Donetsk, as well as in Kharkiv and our southern regions," Zelensky said.

He also informed that he had heard reports from the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

In particular, the head of the defence ministry informed the head of state about modern solutions for the military that will remove bureaucracy and paperwork in the Armed Forces.

"I also held a meeting with the team of the Ministry of Defence. We are preparing new and absolutely modern solutions for our soldiers, which will definitely remove a lot of unnecessary bureaucracy and paperwork from the units. These solutions will soon be presented to our society. They look truly innovative," the President assured.

As Ukrinform reported, 72 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the da , with the hottest situation in the Pokrovsk direction.

