MARPAI TO HOST WEBCAST ON AUGUST 8, 2024 TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024

MRAI ), a company, operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries. We're transforming the $22 billion TPA by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer plans. The Company will host a call and webcast on

Thursday, August 8 at

8:30 a.m. ET

to answer questions about the Company's operational and highlights for its second quarter 2024. The Company will report its second quarter results on Wednesday after the market close.

Event: Marpai Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Date: August 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Call:

US: 1-646-357-8785 / Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 Webcast:



To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically:



Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-646-357-8785 or 1-800-836-8184 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

You may also stream the call by Webcast by following this link: The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call.

A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until August 15, 2024 by calling 1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code, 37858 #.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services

to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit

For more information, visit

