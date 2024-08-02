EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Management Board member Thomas Grimm resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons

02.08.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Management Board member Thomas Grimm resigns from the Management Board for personal reasons



Munich, 02.08.2024, Thomas Grimm, member of the Management Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) since January 2018, has informed the Supervisory Board that he will resign from the Management Board at the end of July 31, 2024 for personal reasons. Mr. Grimm will continue to be available to the company as a consultant for a transitional period to a reduced extent. TTL AG will therefore be managed by CEO Theo Reichert as sole member of the Executive Board in the future.

About TTL

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms. The Munich-based company holds a 50

percent stake in TTL Real Estate GmbH, which has a direct 8.22

percent holding in Prime Standard-listed DIC Asset AG. Since the end of 2020, TTL AG has held a 50

percent stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH, also based in Munich, one of the leading independent real estate investment and management companies in the German commercial real estate market with offices in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin.

Media and Investor Relations contact

Kornelia Kneissl

K2K GmbH

Tel. +49 151 565 96120

Email: ...



02.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Maximilianstraße 35C 80539 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007501009 WKN: 750100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1960349



End of News EQS News Service