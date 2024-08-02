President Of QOC Chairs Coordination Meeting Of Presidents Of Olympic Committees Of GCC Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani chaired a coordination meeting with the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the reception for Team Qatar in the French capital Paris, focused on enhancing the framework for joint sports cooperation within the GCC.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain.
MENAFN02082024000067011011ID1108511224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.