(MENAFN- 3BL) SALEM, Ore., August 2, 2024 /3BL/ - International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) welcomes Chhavi Maggu as ISSP Governing Board President.

With expertise in the transition and sustainability, Maggu strengthens ISSP with her knowledge of private sector and international organizations across various industries. After joining the ISSP Governing Board in 2021, she served as Secretary, Treasurer, and most recently as Vice President. During her tenure , the Governing Board has successfully steered the growing organization to invest in its member experience, especially its programming and online collaboration spaces.

“A just and equitable low carbon future holds incredible promise, and making the transition a reality is becoming ever more urgent," said Maggu.“At ISSP, we've built a strong, enthusiastic community of professionals around the world, and I look forward to helping the organization continue to flourish. Our mission to equip professionals with the resources and opportunities to advance global progress in sustainable development has never been more critical. ISSP provides essential capacity-building and connection opportunities, equipping people worldwide to tackle sustainability challenges effectively. Together, we'll continue to grow, innovate, and make a lasting impact on global development."

Founded in 2008, ISSP is a global network with individual and organizational members in over 90 countries, committed to driving sustainable impact together. ISSP Governing Board members are sustainability leaders from across the public, private, nonprofit, and academic sectors.

“The appointment of Chhavi Maggu as the new Governing Board President brings immense value to our organization," said Michelle Benavides , ISSP Executive Director.“Her passion for environmental sustainability led her to align her career with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which influence the development of all ISSP resources. Chhavi's strategic and innovative approach will be crucial in advancing our mission to empower sustainability professionals globally.”

Maggu brings extensive functional experience in sustainability, across climate tech growth strategy, climate-risk and net zero analysis; skills honed during her recent tenure as Sustainability Strategy Manager at consultancy firm Accenture. She is an MBA candidate at Columbia Business School specializing in climate and sustainability, and a Women in Energy Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia. In 2023, she was seconded to the Climate Champions team supporting the UN Climate Change High Level Champions for COP28, where she led engagement in the metals and mining sector. She continues to work in the field of critical minerals for the just clean energy transition with the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment.

She also earned the Sustainability Excellence Professional (SEP) credential , which was developed by ISSP. The credential demonstrates a mastery of the most current sustainability issues and tools, as well as the ability to apply systems thinking in developing solutions.

Maggu will serve ISSP alongside Governing Board Officers, including officers Bangaly Kourouma as Vice President, Gary Tong as Treasurer, and Desta A. Raines as Secretary. Former Governing Board President, Nitesh Dullabh will continue to advise ISSP alongside Chris Canavero , Nicole Cacal, Olusheun Olaoshebikan , and Trisha Bauman as members of the Governing Board.

About ISSP

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP ) is a global network dedicated to driving sustainable impact. With members in over 90 countries, ISSP provides sustainability professionals with essential community, training, and tools. The organization supports its individual and organizational members through resources aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As developer of the Sustainability Excellence credentials , ISSP also provides education to support exam preparation, credential maintenance, and professional development.