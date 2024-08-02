Complimentary Webinar: How To Conduct Effective Root Cause Analysis, Corrective & Preventive Actions
Complimentary Webinar
How to Conduct Effective Root Cause Analysis, Corrective & Preventive Actions
July 9, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT
This is part 3 of the 3-part summer webinar series, Auditing Mastery.
Did you know that the most common reason non-conformances recur is due to ineffective root cause analysis and lack of robust corrective and preventive actions? Join SCS Global Services for this thought-provoking webinar to finally tackle the common misconceptions and missteps when conducting RCA's and the factors that will help your team improve the decision making processes. Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting will also explore practical case studies and tools needed to bring your next non-conformance to resolution for good!
