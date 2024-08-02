(MENAFN- 3BL) Complimentary Webinar

How to Conduct Effective Root Cause Analysis, Corrective & Preventive Actions

July 9, 2024 | 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

This is part 3 of the 3-part summer webinar series, Auditing Mastery.

Did you know that the most common reason non-conformances recur is due to ineffective root cause analysis and lack of robust corrective and preventive actions? Join SCS Global Services for this thought-provoking webinar to finally tackle the common misconceptions and missteps when conducting RCA's and the factors that will help your team improve the decision making processes. Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting will also explore practical case studies and tools needed to bring your next non-conformance to resolution for good!

Secure your spot and register today!

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

...