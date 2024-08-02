(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2024, United States District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered payment of nearly $2 billion in a judgment favoring a group of 112 plaintiffs, comprised of Navy Veterans and surviving family members as well as family members of the 17 Navy Sailors who were killed in the attack on the

U.S.S. Cole naval ship that occurred on October 12, 2000 in the of Aden, Yemen.

The July 29, 2024 Mona Gunn v. Islamic Republic of Iran Order

granting judgment against Iran awarded $1.956 billion to the plaintiffs represented by the national personal injury firm, The Carlson Law Firm. The Gunn Complaint, filed on April 30, 2021, included 34 surviving sailors along with 21 of their family members and 57 Gold Star Family Members who sought justice on behalf of their loved ones who lost their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Gunn v. Iran was the second successful lawsuit pursued by The Carlson Law Firm on behalf of victims and families of the U.S.S. Cole attack. The first win was Taitt v. Iran on March 16, 2023. The

Taitt case resulted in a judgment of $807 million in favor of 58 plaintiffs. Both lawsuits against Iran for its support of the terrorists who perpetrated the USS Cole attack were joint efforts between The Carlson Law Firm, Gibson, Dunn, & Crutcher, and The Law Office of DeJon R. Lewis. The Law Office of Nelson M. Jones, III and The Hall Law Firm were also important parts of the legal team that secured the victory in Gunn v Iran.

International litigation is a complex endeavor due to factors such as determining the appropriate venue and how the legal systems of different jurisdictions may interact and be applied to parties from different countries. Moreover, all elements of a claim against a sovereign nation must be proven to "the judge's satisfaction." The USS Cole bombing litigation was further complicated by the strained relations with the defendant nation of Iran. Iran was held liable in this litigation because the terrorist attack was perpetrated by Iran State-Funded actors, including Al-Qaeda operatives.

"As a veteran, representing our nation's best in such meaningful litigation brings an immense sense of pride," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "We are currently working on seeking justice for a third group of victims that continue to suffer to this day due to the attack on the U.S.S. Cole."



At the time of the attack, 299 crew members were on the U.S.S. Cole. To date, The Carlson Law Firm has successfully represented 170 plaintiffs, comprised of veterans and their family members. Further litigation is in development to help over two hundred more deserving plaintiffs in their quest for justice.



"Our military's service is one of our national treasures," said Carlson. "As such, advocating for the veterans that defend and uphold America's liberties is a priority."

Veterans and surviving family members who were harmed by the U.S.S. Cole bombing may be eligible for compensation and should not delay in seeking legal representation. Common injuries include:



Blast Injuries: lung damage, internal organ damage and bleeding, ruptured eardrums

Shrapnel Wounds

Burns

Fractures

Concussions and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI)

Hearing Loss Psychological Injuries: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a national, veteran-owned law firm committed to justice for veterans and military families. For 48 years, Carlson's legal team has sought to provide legal services founded on the principles of fair, determined and compassionate advocacy. The Carlson Law Firm has successfully treated cases involving state-sponsored terrorism and military injuries. An experienced and diverse team is available to assist in the areas of personal injury, dangerous drugs, commercial crashes, family matters and criminal defense.

References

"Carlson Law Firm Obtains $807M Judgment for Victims of USS Cole Bombing." The Carlson Law Firm, March 16, 2023.

Mona Gunn v. Islamic Republic of Iran, No. 1:21-cv-001187 (U.S. Dist. Ct. D.C. 2021)

Mona Gunn v. Islamic Republic of Iran, No. 1:21-cv-001187, Order Granting Default Judgment, July 29, 2024 (U.S. Dist. Ct. D.C. 2024)

"USS Cole Bombing." FBI,

"USS Cole (DDG-67) Determined Warrior, 1996–." Naval History and Heritage Command,

#:~:text=On%2012%20October,efforts%20saved%20her

Media Contact:

Shanilis Ortiz Reyes

254-526-5688

[email protected]

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm