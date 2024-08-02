Mike Hunt, Family Has Been In Kaufman County, Texas Since 1860, Elected Alamo Letter Society Chair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The National Logo of the Alamo Letter Society. Dedicated to putting a plaque with the Col Travis letter in each Texas Courthouse.

The most famous letter in Texas History.

Alamo Letter Founder Slone McNutt at Dedication in Hood County

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of the Alamo Plaque.

- Mike Hunt, Alamo Letter Society Chairman, Kaufman, County, Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of County Commissioner Mike Hunt of Terrell, Texas as the Kaufman County Chair of the Alamo Letter Society.

Commissioner Hunt was born and raised in Kaufman County, Texas, where he currently serves as one of four elected Kaufman County Commissioners. Commissioner Hunt has family ties in Kaufman County going back to the 1860s, with 11 ancestors from both sides of his family on the 1860 Kaufman County Census. His great, great grandfather also served as a Kaufman County Commissioner.

Lee William“Bill” McNutt, of University Park, Texas. Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society, said“ Having a elected county leader like Mike Hunt as our Alamo County Chairman is a sure path to success. Their dedication ceremony this fall will be historic for their county."

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis' historic“Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt,“Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

“It is important to not let our history be forgotten,” said Commissioner Hunt.“Many great individuals have

made tremendous sacrifices to retain our rights as free citizens.”

McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every

Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is regarded by history as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis' Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder.

Commissioner Hunt has served as Kaufman County Commissioner for 8 years. Prior to his position as commissioner, he served the Duncanville Fire Department for 37 years, retiring at the rank of Battalion Chief. He was on the Terrell ISD School Board for 9 years, is on the Kaufman County Historical Commission, and holds numerous other positions at church and in other civic organizations. Commissioner Hunt has been married for 47 years, and he has 3 children and 4 grandchildren.

The date for the Kaufman County Alamo Letter Plaque dedication has not yet been set. Commissioner Hunt is“excited to work with the community to make the dedication an unforgettable event.”

“[The Alamo Letter] shows that the freedoms that mean so much to us today are the same freedoms that meant so much for the early Texans,” said Commissioner Hunt.

ALAMO LETTER SOCIETY



The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit

