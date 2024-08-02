Momcozy Joins Global Effort to Increase Breastfeeding Awareness in Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breastfeeding is a natural and beautiful experience that deserves celebration and support. However, many mothers face barriers and challenges during their breastfeeding journey. To address these issues, the global one-stop mother and baby brand Momcozy is proud to join in a worldwide effort aimed at breaking down these barriers and enhancing support during Breastfeeding Awareness Month 2024.

"Our goal is to raise awareness, support diversity, foster community, promote accessibility, and engage through events," said Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager of Momcozy "We believe that by working together, we can break down barriers and provide real support to all mothers on their breastfeeding journeys, as our campaign theme reflects." Themed "Breaking Barriers: Real Support for Breastfeeding Journeys," Momcozy has planned a series of activities this August to achieve its goals.

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), Momcozy is embarking on the "Feel Better, Feed Better" Tour in collaboration with Pumpspotting, a community-driven breastfeeding platform that supports new mothers both at home and at work. The tour will feature a 36-foot bus designed as a breastfeeding support hub and will travel to several cities, including Boston, Austin, Dallas, Washington DC., and more.

The goal of the tour is to foster meaningful connections among mothers and professionals within the breastfeeding community. Momcozy will also showcase its innovative feeding products, which are designed to enhance the breastfeeding experience. Visitors to the Cozy Lounge on the bus will have the opportunity to receive free breastfeeding-related products.

Moreover, Momcozy will sponsor and exhibit at the Pediatric Hospital Medicine (PHM) Meeting 2024 in Minneapolis, the largest annual gathering of pediatric hospitalists. By sponsoring and participating in this meeting, Momcozy demonstrates its commitment to improving care and support for mothers and babies worldwide by supporting pediatric hospitalists.

Meanwhile, Momcozy is dedicated to promoting breastfeeding awareness and supporting all mothers by providing educational resources, product assistance, and emotional support.

To support the community with valuable knowledge, Momcozy is launching a series of free webinars under the "Nurturing New Beginnings" course. Starting August 9th, these webinars will be held every Friday at 12 p.m. (EST) and led by a registered nurse and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant from NAPS. The goal is to equip mothers with the essential information and support for a successful breastfeeding journey. Expecting and new mothers who register and attend the weekly webinars will also have a chance to win a limited-edition Breastfeeding Energy Bag from Momcozy and a one-year membership to NAPS.

Furthermore, during World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7, Momcozy is offering a 20% discount on all products on its website , including the popular M9 wearable breast pump. The brand will also provide free breast pumps through insurance , covering models such as the M5, S9 Pro, and S12 Pro. With these initiatives, Momcozy hopes to make breastfeeding support and supplies more accessible to mothers.

As part of its dedication to improving maternal and baby health globally, Momcozy will gather and share breastfeeding stories from mothers through social media and community platforms. By sharing these stories, Momcozy aims to inspire more mothers to continue breastfeeding and to spread maternal love.

All these activities offer a glimpse into Momcozy's ongoing commitment to supporting mothers and babies around the world. More than just a brand for maternal and baby products, Momcozy is a dedicated advocate for maternal and infant health. By continually enhancing care and support for mothers and babies, Momcozy leads the way in providing breastfeeding support and supplies.

