The Peter Westbrook Foundation Celebrates U.S. Women's Foil Team's Historic Gold Medal Victory

PARIS, Aug. 2, 2024 -- The Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) proudly celebrates the U.S. Women's Foil Team's historic victory today, as they secured the medal at the Paris in a thrilling match against Italy at the Grand Palais. The team, consisting of Lauren Scruggs (Queens, N.Y.), Lee Kiefer (Lexington, Ky.), Jackie Dubrovich (Maplewood, N.J.), and Maia Weintraub (Philadelphia, Pa.), demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, ultimately winning 45-39.

Jaqueline Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub, Lauren Scruggs, and Lee Kiefer celebrate with their gold medals

This remarkable achievement marks the first gold medal for the U.S. Women's Foil Team in Olympic history, following their previous silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, which included Peter Westbrook Foundation (PWF) fencer Erinn Smart. The team's journey to the finals today included a decisive 45-31 victory over Canada in the semifinals. Their final nail-biting match against an elite Italian team was a showcase of tactical brilliance and athletic prowess, with their victory not only adding a golden chapter to their legacy but also setting a new standard for excellence in American fencing.

Lauren Scruggs, who already made history in Paris as the first Black woman to win an individual fencing medal, also earned the first gold medal for a Peter Westbrook Foundation fencer, following in the footsteps of Erinn Smart (Silver, Women's Foil Team, Beijing 2008), Keeth Smart (Silver, Men's Sabre Team, Beijing 2008), and Ibtihaj Muhammad (Bronze, Women's Sabre Team, Rio De Janeiro 2016). Lauren played a pivotal role in the team's success, with an exceptional performance throughout the competition, including her strong showing in the final, which she was chosen to anchor. Lauren exemplifies the dedication and talent nurtured by the Peter Westbrook Foundation, an organization committed to introducing underserved communities to fencing and fostering young athletes and leaders.

"We are incredibly proud of Lauren and the entire team," said Peter Westbrook, founder of PWF. "Their victory is a testament to their hard work, resilience, and the power of community support. This gold medal is not only a personal triumph for these athletes but also a momentous occasion for the sport of fencing in the United States."

As the nation celebrates this historic victory, the U.S. Women's Foil Team and PWF's Lauren Scruggs have set a new standard in Olympic fencing, inspiring future generations of athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination.

