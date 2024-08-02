Life For Relief And Development (LIFE) Provides Arlington, TX With Free Hearing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Barney, a patient in Arlington, Texas

Hearing the Call in Texas

Hearing the Calling in Arlington, Texas

Life for Relief and Development Continues their Humanitarian Work through their Hearing the Call Project in Arlington, Texas

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2016, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been providing hearing healthcare services to underserved communities around the world. Recently, LIFE has provided hearing services to a community in Arlington, Texas by fitting 64 patients with hearing aids. The Hearing the Call project has proudly served thousands of patients worldwide with free hearing services, changing their lives for the better.“When you can't afford hearing aids, you get used to not being able to hear. No one should have to adjust to not being able to hear. I was always worried I would miss an important phone call from my kids. Now I look forward to being able to engage in conversations instead of just nodding along. I am so blessed and grateful for everybody that's helped me, because I wouldn't have been able to afford it” said San Juana Maldonado, a patient at the clinic.Barney, a patient that came into the clinic, began hearing journey began after a car crash that left him with a myriad of health issues that only worsened over time. Starting with his ability to walk for extended periods of time, and eventually affecting his ability to hear properly, Barney was in a tough spot. People began to take advantage of him because of his new disabilities, leaving him to become depressed and feel isolated from the world. He avoided conversations because he felt bad asking everyone to repeat themselves. Barney knew when the opportunity to get free hearing aids came up, he had to do anything he could to make it to the event. Upon receiving his hearing aids, he was ecstatic. He is looking forward to being a part of the community again and living a much happier life.“The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) highlights the significant issue of hearing loss in the United States, stating that approximately 5% of adults aged 45-54 experience disabling hearing loss. This percentage rises with age, affecting 10% of those aged 55-64, 22% of those aged 65-74, and a staggering 55% of individuals aged 75 and older,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.“Recognizing this widespread challenge, Life for Relief and Development is passionately committed to addressing this issue. They sponsor numerous trips each year, providing hearing aids to those in need across various countries and states. Their dedication ensures that many individuals regain the gift of hearing, significantly enhancing their quality of life and connecting them more fully with their surroundings. This impactful work not only helps to alleviate a pervasive health issue but also brings hope and support to countless communities.”Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala Sanyurah

Life for Relief and Development

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok