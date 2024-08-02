Tucson Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle Behan Wins NCDD Stephen Barnard Memorial Trial Advocacy Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pima County Criminal Defense Attorney, Michelle Behan

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michelle Behan , Owner and President of The Behan Law Group located in Tuscon, Arizona, has been honored with the esteemed National College for DUI Defense (NCDD) Trial Advocacy Award.

This significant and historic recognition celebrates her dedication and exceptional skill in representing those facing impaired driving charges and marks two historic milestones. Attorney Behan is the first lawyer from Arizona ever to receive this award and the first woman to be so honored.

The Trial Advocacy Award is presented to a member who most exemplifies the organization's mission through aggressive, creative, and ethical criminal law practice. Attorney Behan was selected from a nationwide pool of qualified candidates for her outstanding contributions to the field. Her consistent professionalism and creativity in her practice and her ability to achieve successful outcomes for her clients make her a standout choice to receive this award.

Attorney Behan's practice has positively impacted countless lives. With unmatched zeal and legal acumen, she effectively defends those accused of impaired driving. She and her team maintain a personalized approach to each case, ensuring clients receive legal counsel relevant to their unique circumstances. This award reinforces her status as a formidable force in the realm of criminal defense, inspiring both upcoming and veteran attorneys in the field.

Under Attorney Behan's leadership, her firm has established a stellar reputation for providing compassionate and thorough legal representation to clients from all walks of life. As Attorney Behan continues her practice, she remains as dedicated as ever to delivering top-tier defense for her clients while upholding the highest standards of legal ethics.

About The Behan Law Group

The Behan Law Group, led by award-winning attorney Michelle Behan, is a Tuscon-based criminal defense law firm renowned for its meticulous and innovative DUI defense strategies. The Behan Law Group defends clients with unparalleled dedication and vigor and strives to create a more informed and just legal landscape in Arizona and beyond.

To learn more about The Behan Law Group or to arrange a confidential consultation, visit or call 520-220-5047.

OVC INC

OVC INC

+1 630-635-8000

email us here