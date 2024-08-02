Ukraine To Attract EUR 50M Of Support From EU For Port Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers passed a decision allowing Ukraine to attract EUR 50 million in support from the European Union for the repair and development of infrastructure.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports with reference to his Telegram channel.

"Today we are passing a decision that will allow us to attract EUR 50 million of support from the EU for the repair and development of our port infrastructure," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor is key in Ukrainian logistics. According to the prime minister, over the past 11 months, cargo turnover in the ports of Greater Odesa amounted to 60 million tons, including almost 41 million tons of food exports.

Ukraine already3.4M tonnes of grain, leguminous crops

The head of the government emphasized that this was due to the success of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Black Sea, export support programs, and war risk insurance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has increased the volume of grain exports against last year as nearly 7 million tons is now exported every month.