Expansion Of Azerbaijani Gas Transportation Through Serbia Expected To Begin Soon
Ulviyya Shahin
Cooperation on the transportation of Azerbaijani gas through
Serbia is set to expand, with activities expected to begin in the
coming months. Vitaly Baylarbeyov, Deputy Vice President of the
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), made this announcement
during the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade
and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, held in
Baku.
Baylarbeyov highlighted that SOCAR, in addition to its natural
gas partnership with Serbia, is also a key supplier of crude oil to
the Serbian market. "In the first half of this year, our crude oil
exports to Serbia nearly doubled compared to 2023. We are eager to
further enhance this cooperation and are committed to strengthening
the partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia," he said.
On November 15, 2023, SOCAR and Srbijagas signed an agreement in
Baku to transport up to 400 million cubic meters of gas to Serbia
in 2024. From 2024 to 2026, Serbia will receive up to 400 million
cubic metres of Azerbaijani gas annually, with the supply volume
set to increase to 1 billion cubic meters annually from 2027.
Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov believes that dynamic development
occurs in the relationship between Azerbaijan and Serbia.
"Serbia is one of Azerbaijan's main partners in Europe. We have
established cooperation in the gas and oil sectors, and expanding
this cooperation is one of our primary goals. The commissioning of
the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector has also enabled more countries
to purchase Azerbaijani gas," he noted.
According to Bayramov, this geographic reach is continuing to
expand.
"Cooperation extends beyond the energy sector to include other
areas, such as mutual investment and the expansion of trade
relations. These are key objectives for both countries."
"Energy sector cooperation will also contribute to tourism and
investment and will help increase the foreign trade turnover
between the two nations. Both countries have significant tourism
potential, and our collaboration will help realise this potential
more fully. Consequently, we expect the trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and Serbia to rise shortly, and the overall cooperation
to deepen," V. Bayramov concluded.
