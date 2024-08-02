Pasona Group And University Of Oxford Sign Mou For Academic Pursuits In Field Of Regional Revitalization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Student Internships to Begin on August 5th on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) and the University of Oxford have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and will begin an internship program for students from the University of Oxford on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, beginning Monday, August 5th.

The University of Oxford is one of the most prestigious universities in the U.K., boasting world-class academic standards, and has produced many politicians, scholars, and cultural figures, including generations of successive British Prime Ministers, making it one of the world's most influential universities in many fields.

Based on its corporate philosophy of providing "Solutions to Society's Problems", Pasona Group has worked to develop and create employment opportunities for young people and diverse human resources in order to build a society in which each individual can play an active role with vigor and vitality. Additionally, Pasona Group has strived for regional revitalization as well as the creation of new industries and innovation by attracting human resources to Awaji Island and other regions throughout Japan.

Pasona Group and the University of Oxford have signed a memorandum of understanding for academic pursuits in the field of regional development. As part of the MoU, Pasona Group will provide internship training for University of Oxford students on Awaji Island, where Pasona Group is developing regional revitalization initiatives, for approximately two months.

■ Overview: Internship Training based on Pasona Group and University of Oxford MoU

Duration: Monday, August 5th – Friday, September 27th, 2024

Location: Pasona Group offices and facilities on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture

Content:

- Internship training for University of Oxford students

- Negotiation competition events with domestic university students

- Training regarding Pasona Group's regional revitalization initiatives

- Proposals for improvements and new services related to regional revitalization projects, etc.

(Pasona Group will provide company housing, cafeteria services, and shuttle bus services, etc.)

Inquiries: Pasona Group Inc., Awaji Future Design Headquarters

E-mail: ...

Byron Russel

Pasona Group Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram