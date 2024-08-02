GLAM Empowers 60 Girls In Partnership With Cisco To Help Bridge The Gender Gap In Tech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Leadership Academy Meetup

(GLAM) announced today the success of the two-day immersive event held at Cisco's San Jose campus in June.



The Silicon Valley-based nonprofit hosted over 60 girls aged 8-12, including 25% from local underserved communities. The program delivered interactive activities that taught the girls about business acumen, leadership skills, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math), fields that are traditionally plagued with a gender gap.

Girls learn about computer coding basics as well as other leadership and business skills at the Girls Leadership Academy Meetup (GLAM) event sponsored by Cisco and iTalent Digital in June 2024.

Team 7 having laughs at the Girls Leadership Academy Meetup (GLAM) event held in June 2024 at Cisco's San Jose campus. Cisco and iTalent Digital were premiere event sponsors.

The premiere sponsors for this GLAM event were Cisco

and iTalent Digital . Additional sponsorship was provided by National Mentoring Day , Heavenly Designs , Black Lamb Media ,

Tooli-Art , and JP Graphics .



Significantly, more than 80% of the attendees reported having little to no computer coding experience before this GLAM program. After the event, over 70% said they planned to continue coding.

Event host

Stephanie

Luna-Lopez, Operations Specialist at GLAM

Plenary and break-out session leaders



Apoorva Panidapu, Apoorva Panidapu's Art Gallery

Ashwini Vasudeva, ASTUTE

Carolyn Herzog, Elastic

Chelsey Baker, National Mentoring Day

Christelle Mombo-Zigah, Cisco

Christina van Fosson, Cisco

Dorian Webb, Dorian Webb

Leslie McKnew, Cisco

Maitri Chattopadhyay, Disney Streaming

Megan Bazan, Cisco

Renée La Londe, iTalent Digital Sara Morales, Cisco

The girls were divided into nine teams and presented business pitches on stage to a professional panel of judges and an adult audience for their final project. The business pitch judges and facilitators for this event were:



Dorian Webb , Dorian Webb

Emma Polster , Cisco

Jane Adams , CoachVille

Karen Clarkson , Ricoh USA

Meghan Donohoe , Cisco

Renée La Londe , iTalent Digital

Tina Yang Chin , Cisco

Tracy Adams , Greetr Uma Achutha , GLAM advisor

The first-, second-, and third-place teams received trophies for their business pitches, while the other six teams got honorable-mention medals. In addition, one attendee earned the Chelsey Award trophy for demonstrating the most growth and courage in public speaking.

Meghan Donohoe, Women of Cisco liaison and Security Development Engineer at Cisco, said, "I am once again amazed by the GLAM staff and Cisco volunteers. This event takes so many to put together, and it was executed beautifully. I love getting to see the girls so engaged every day. Watching their transformation from being shy and nervous the first day into confident presenters in front of everyone on stage for their business pitches is the best part. I can't wait to do it again!"

The award-winning GLAM curriculum teaches both hard and soft skills that have been identified as necessary for helping to reduce gender bias, bridge

the gender gap, and build self-confidence to pursue STEM careers, senior leadership, and entrepreneurship. The immersive program is always offered free of charge so

girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds and diverse cultural communities can

participate.

GLAM's

STEAM education and leadership

program explores

basic computer coding skills, encourages creativity and goal setting through vision boarding, provides leadership and teamwork experiences through business planning, and provides professional mentoring and training in public speaking and business pitching. Inspirational female role models and women leaders serve as volunteers and presenters.

About GLAM

Girls Leadership Academy Meetup

(GLAM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established

in 2016 by iTalent Digital

CEO and Founder, Renée La Londe from a desire to give equitable opportunities to

girls and young women from all socioeconomic circumstances worldwide. More than 1,200 girls and 60 mentors from 23 countries have been empowered through GLAM's in-person and online events.

To engage with GLAM, explore our website ,

watch GLAMtv , read our blog posts , sponsor or

donate to future events, follow @GLAMReadyToLead

on social media,

or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Michele Foster

[email protected]

408-496-6200

SOURCE Girls Leadership Academy Meetup (GLAM)