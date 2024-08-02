Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake By Muchuan Xu, Shangzhao Yang & Minxi Cai Wins Gold In A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake

Muchuan Xu, Shangzhao Yang and Minxi Cai's Innovative Resort Hotel Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake by Muchuan Xu, Shangzhao Yang and Minxi Cai as the winner in the Hospitality, Tourism, and Hotel Awards category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the resort hotel, which stands out as a remarkable example of excellence in the hospitality industry.The A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and provide practical benefits for users. By recognizing projects like Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake, the award promotes innovation and inspires future developments in the field, ultimately benefiting both the industry and its patrons.Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake stands out for its unique approach to integrating historical and cultural elements into a modern resort hotel. The building, originally the Jiangxi Guild Hall from the Qianlong era, has been transformed through a design concept that extracts traditional elements and culture, constructing a new formal framework that endows the original architecture with fresh composition, materials, and textures. This innovative blend of old and new creates a distinctive and captivating guest experience.The recognition bestowed upon Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake by the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of the design team at Vantree Design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation within the company, as they continue to push the boundaries of hospitality design while respecting cultural heritage and promoting sustainability.Team MembersDhawa Jinan Daming Lake was designed by a talented team led by chief designer Muchuan Xu, founder of Vantree Design and lecturer at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Art. Shangzhao Yang and Minxi Cai played key roles in the project, along with Qijun Lu, Zhongning Zhang, Xiaofeng Li, Lingjing He, Guanbao Ye, Junjie Li, Jiajun Yin, Dejun Li, Yuhong Peng, Zhuohui Hu and Yiming Huang, each contributing their expertise to the successful realization of this innovative resort hotel.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake design at:About Muchuan Xu, Shangzhao Yang and Minxi CaiMuchuan Xu, the chief designer of Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake, is a renowned figure in the design world. As the founder of Vantree Design and a lecturer at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Art, Xu has won numerous international design awards . His approach to interior design focuses on inspiring communication and exploring the interaction between human connection and spatial interfaces. Xu, along with Shangzhao Yang and Minxi Cai, are based in China and are dedicated to creating innovative, problem-solving designs that balance diverse values.About The Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts & Vantree DesignVantree Design is a leading interior design firm specializing in star hotels and commercial spaces across China. With a portfolio spanning over 50 cities, Vantree Design has extensive experience in interior design schemes, design development, and executive design for a wide range of projects, including hotels, shopping malls, complexes, office buildings, clubs, hospitals, and schools. The company's expertise and dedication to excellence have established Vantree Design as a prominent player in the interior design industry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the exceptional talent of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, hospitality industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Gold A' Design Award in the Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design category is a testament to a design's excellence in areas such as innovative approach, guest experience enhancement, design aesthetics, space utilization, comfort consideration, sustainable practices, cultural sensitivity, accessibility, safety, functional efficiency, service integration, technological incorporation, cost-effectiveness, lighting design, material selection, acoustic design, brand consistency, privacy provision, local context integration, and flexibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and innovative industry leaders worldwide. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global visibility, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

