NOVA Cloud And IBA Group Launch Innovative Cloud Solution In Kazakhstan

The companies signed the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the development of cloud technologies and information security solutions

- Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEOPRAGUE, CZECHIA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NOVA Cloud and IBA Group announced the launch of an innovative cloud solution in the Republic of Kazakhstan. On June 30, representative of the two companies signed the Memorandum of Understanding that provides a framework for cooperation between IBA Group and NOVA Cloud in the development of cloud technologies and information security solutions. The cooperation is set to provide to businesses in Kazakhstan the most advanced data storage and processing solution with the unique software and server infrastructure.For the complex hardware and software solution, IBA Group offered its ICDC (Intelligent Cloud for Digital Сo-Creation) platform that provides high performance, scalability, and reliability for cloud solutions.Doskhat Abdrassilov, Nova Cloud CEO, said,“Today is a significant day for us, as we are signing an important memorandum on cooperation with IBA Group. This event opens up new horizons for our company and the entire digitalization in Kazakhstan.We are pleased to introduce the ICDC platform - the Innovation Center for the Development of Digital Solutions. This platform will become the basis for our joint work, as well as a key tool for reaching new heights in the field of technology and digitalization.I would like to emphasize that the signing of this memorandum symbolizes the beginning of a new stage in the development of digital solutions in Kazakhstan. Our country is actively moving forward in this direction and our cooperation with IBA Group will allow us to take a step into the future, opening up new opportunities for our businesses and the entire country.The ICDC platform will provide unique opportunities for the development and implementation of innovative digital solutions. This solution will become a real catalyst for many companies and government agencies, helping them integrate modern technologies and provide their customers with high quality services.Our cooperation with IBA Group is not just a partnership. It is an alliance of the two companies that strive for excellence and innovation. We are confident that with this platform we will be able to offer our clients not only advanced technologies, but also a high level of service that meets the highest standards.By combining our efforts and resources, we will be able to:- Develop and implement digital solutions that will meet current market requirements and business needs- Improve the quality and efficiency of services offered by our companies, thereby ensuring competitiveness and sustainable development- Promote educational initiatives and maintain the qualifications of our specialists to ensure high quality development of the digital economy and foster the development of digitalization in Kazakhstan."Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added,“IBA Group began working on major long-term projects in Kazakhstan in 1996. In 2010, we opened a representative office in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in 2021 we set up IBA Astana Dev, a member of the international technology park Astana Hub. Kazakhstan is a very promising destination because its branches and entities are in need of IT solutions, and IBA is ideally positioned to meet the demand. Our ICDC cloud platform is a good example of an innovative cloud solution that meets the demands of local businesses. The strategic partnership with Nova Cloud will create favorable conditions for the joint implementation of cloud and information security solutions that take into account the specific needs and requirements of Kazakhstan users.”About ICDCDesigned for cloud service providers and data center owners, ICDC provides tools to automate and manage an IT infrastructure. The platform contains a wide range of applications for end users, including a stack of software development services. The platform has an automated process for provision of cloud services and an organized cloud infrastructure.ICDC optimizes business processes not only through virtual automation but also through a special service for business owners and service providers to help them manage customers. With ICDC, they can:-Set up a tariff plan and issue invoices to customers-Receive payments from customers using an internet payment system-View detailed reports on the utilized services and resources and their cost for each customer-Renew subscriptions to all services without extra effort or interruption of servicesIn addition, ICDC assists business owners in expanding their client pool in the IT sector, offering a stack of software development services.In 2023, ICDC became a winner of the 10th edition of the Best in Cloud 2023 competition conducted by Computerworld Polska in the category Best PaaS Test and Development Platform. In 2024, IT Europa selected the project based on ICDC the winner of the IT Europa Channel Awards in the category Business Continuity Solution of the Year.About Nova CloudNOVA Cloud is an innovator in the cloud technology market. The company offers modern and reliable cloud solutions for various business tasks. The NOVA Cloud mission is to become a leading provider of modern cloud computing technologies, making them simple and accessible for any business. Nova Cloud experts are not only following modern cloud trends but setting new standards and shaping the future of cloud technologies. The company's goal is to help customers adapt to the rapidly changing digital world and use cloud solutions in their business strategies.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider that performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA Group is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. For more information, visit ibagroupit.

IBA Group and Nova Cloud Sign Cooperation Agreement