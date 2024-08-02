Botkeeper's AI Unchained 2024: Featuring Headliner Kal Penn

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper is thrilled to announce AI Unchained 2024 with headliner, Kal Penn. AI Unchained 2024 will be an electrifying, three-day event taking place in picturesque Santa Rosa, CA from October 8-10, 2024. The one-of-a-kind event will merge and artificial intelligence with unparalleled networking and educational opportunities. Attendees can expect a high-energy atmosphere packed with surprises.

One surprise reveal for AI Unchained participants will be Kal Penn, a renowned actor, producer, writer, and comedian, bringing a unique perspective to AI Unchained 2024. Known for his roles in popular films such as "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" and the acclaimed TV series "House," Penn's diverse career extends beyond entertainment. He has served as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement and has been an advocate for various social causes. His insights into turning his passion for the arts into a lifelong career and his professional growth will inspire and engage attendees.

Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper shared, "Having Kal Penn join us as the headliner for AI Unchained 2024 is incredibly exciting. His diverse experiences and thought-provoking perspectives promise to bring a fresh and engaging dimension to our event. He will undoubtedly inspire and energize our attendees, making this year's event truly unforgettable."



Kal Penn will join an impressive roster of accounting thought leaders and firm principals, including two recipients of the AICPA and CPA Practice Advisor 2024 award for The Most Powerful Women in Accounting: Angie Grissom, Owner of The Rainmaker Companies, and Geni Whitehouse, Founder of the Impactful Advisor. Additional speakers include visionaries like Chris Gallo, Director of Outsourced Accounting and Payroll, Creative Planning Business Services; Kenji Kuramoto, CEO, Acuity; and Sharrin Fuller, CEO, Glass Wallet to name just a few.

Designed to connect the leading movers, shakers, and decision-makers in the accounting profession, AI Unchained will bring more innovation and opportunities than ever before. In addition to an outstanding lineup of speakers, topics will range from Client Advisory Services (CAS), evolving technologies, reshaping the accounting profession and more. Along with a cast of sponsors, AI Unchained 2024 will offer a virtual option with Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits hosted by

the biggest state CPA association in the country with 40,000 members, CalCPA.

AI Unchained in Santa Rosa will be an unforgettable experience that promises to push the boundaries of what's possible in the accounting profession. Ticket price for onsite is $799 with 14 CPE and the virtual attendee is $599 for 12 CPE. For more information and to register, visit .

Lauren Baptiste, Burnout Coach and CEO of Acheloa Wellness, had this to share about the event: "AI Unchained is a must-add to my annual conference calendar. Last year's inaugural event proved invaluable."

Media are invited to attend. We look forward to welcoming you to AI Unchained 2024 and providing you with exclusive access to groundbreaking sessions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities. Don't miss this chance to cover one of the most exciting events in the accounting profession! Contact Della Copp for details.

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients with powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence built into an innovative, integrated, accounting platform. With the introduction of Botkeeper Infinite, Botkeeper seeks to level the playing field across the accounting profession, democratizing technology for firms of all sizes. For more information on Botkeeper visit .

