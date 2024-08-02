Slovenia Secures New Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan, Slovenia's Minister Says
Ulviyya Shahin
"Azerbaijan has presented Slovenia with a new opportunity to
diversify its gas sources."
Azernews reports that Bojan Kumer, Slovenia's Minister of the
Environment, Climate, and energy said this while commenting on the
contract signed with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on
the supply of Azerbaijani gas in Ljubljana.
Kumer praised the recent gas agreement with Azerbaijan's State
Oil Company (SOCAR), calling it a vital move toward diversifying
Slovenia's energy portfolio.
In Ljubljana, Kumer expressed optimism that this agreement will
lead to successful long-term cooperation between the two companies
and countries. He highlighted that this deal ensures a reliable
supply of natural gas for Slovenia through the winter.
Kumer also shared that during his visit to Baku on July 17,
2024, he and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov agreed
to explore potential collaborations in areas such as hydrogen,
artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.
SOCAR began gas deliveries to Slovenia on August 1, following a
Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 17 between SOCAR and
Geoplin, Slovenia's leading natural gas company, to enhance their
gas supply partnership.
