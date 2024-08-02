Migration To Gulabird Village Of Azerbaijan's Lachin To Begin This Year
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In the next stage, the relocation of Lachin residents to the
village of Gulabird will begin. The relocation to the village will
take place in the second half of this year,
Azernews reports, citing Masim Mammadov, the
special representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, as he told at the official
opening ceremony of the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth "Youth
for a Green World" held in the district.
The President's special representative stated that construction
will also begin in the villages of Qorchu, Shelva, Arikli, and
others.
"Lachin is the district that was under occupation for the
longest time. Currently, Lachin has turned into a paradise. On May
28 last year, the first residents returned to Lachin. More than two
thousand residents have settled in Lachin city, and over a thousand
in Zabux and Sus. The relocation process will continue from now
on," he said.
