Migration To Gulabird Village Of Azerbaijan's Lachin To Begin This Year

In the next stage, the relocation of Lachin residents to the village of Gulabird will begin. The relocation to the village will take place in the second half of this year, Azernews reports, citing Masim Mammadov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, as he told at the official opening ceremony of the 5th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth "Youth for a Green World" held in the district.

The President's special representative stated that construction will also begin in the villages of Qorchu, Shelva, Arikli, and others.

"Lachin is the district that was under occupation for the longest time. Currently, Lachin has turned into a paradise. On May 28 last year, the first residents returned to Lachin. More than two thousand residents have settled in Lachin city, and over a thousand in Zabux and Sus. The relocation process will continue from now on," he said.