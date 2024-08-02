Genpact Named To The Forbes America's Best Employers For Women 2024 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Second recognition highlights Genpact's ongoing commitment to

Genpact

(NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced its inclusion on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2024 . Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., this award reflects Genpact's continued commitment to its people, clients, communities, and the industries it serves.

At the core of Genpact's purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people

– is its dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company aims to achieve gender balance at all levels and advance the sectors it operates in.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Women," said Heather White, Chief Legal Officer and Global Leader of Corporate Responsibility, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Genpact. "This accolade highlights our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where women can thrive. At Genpact, diversity, equity and inclusion is about empowering all of our employees across the globe to bring their best selves to work, driving innovative solutions for our clients and the communities where we operate."

Forbes and Statista surveyed over 150,000 women at US companies with 1,000+ employees. Respondents rated employers on recommendation likelihood, work environment, pay equity, parental leave, and handling of misconduct and discrimination. Statista also analyzed the representation of women in executive and board positions, considering responses from the past three years.

The 600 companies with the highest scores were ranked as America's Best Employers for Women 2024.

Genpact supports women at all career stages through initiatives like the Women's Leadership Program, a 15-month course with Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, as well as scholarship and mentorship programs for young girls in India. In 2023, women comprised 42% of Genpact's global workforce and 50% of its board. Women's representation on Genpact's leadership council rose from 29% in 2022 to 47% in 2023.

