Cricket Equipment Market Is Growing In Huge Demand Top Players, Application And Forecast To 2032

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cricket equipment refers to the multiple equipment and gear required for playing the game of cricket. This equipment is intended to assure the players' comfort, security, and performance throughout the game. Cricket equipment consists of four main components: the bat, ball, stumps, and protective gear. A helmet, padding, gloves, thigh guards, chest guard, and abdominal protection are all essential pieces of protective equipment for players.

The cricket equipment market size was valued at $680.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The sports retail stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the sports retail stores segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Sports retail stores serve as important hubs for players and enthusiasts to physically engage with and evaluate a wide selection of cricket equipment. The success and domination of sports stores in the cricket equipment industry stems from their ability to provide hands-on experience, allowing buyers to feel the size, grip, and balance of cricket equipment before purchasing. Furthermore, knowledgeable staff members at these establishments frequently give significant insights and recommendations, which influence purchasing decisions.

The Asia-Pacific region to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Cricket enjoys a high cultural significance in nations such as India, Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, resulting in a large and dedicated cricket fan base. The sport's enthusiastic fan base supports a significant market for high-quality cricket equipment, which ranges from bats and balls to protective gear. As cricket grows in popularity throughout the area, the market enjoys a huge increase, with both professional and amateur players boosting purchases.

The cricket equipment market is segmented into product type, price point, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into bats, balls, protective gear, and others. On the basis of price point, it is fragmented into economical, medium, and high. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, sports retail stores, branded outlets, and others. On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Players operating in the cricket equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cricket equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

Leading Market Players:

Gray-Nicolls

Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd

Gunn & Moore (GM)

Sareen Sports Industries

Adidas AG

New Balance Athletics, Inc

SG (Sanspareils Greenlands)

British Cricket Balls Limited

Spartan Sports

Delux Sports Company

Sommers Sport

