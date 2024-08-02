Circulai & Evreka Announce Smart Partnership Bringing All-In-One Digital Waste Platform To The UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) The partnership signals a new era for innovative waste, material & resource circularity

Circulai, a leader in sustainable waste management solutions, and Evreka, a software as a service (SaaS) company specialising in waste & material management tracking, announced a strategic partnership today. This collaboration aims to deploy cutting-edge waste management using real-time, optimised data and AI-driven insights to revolutionise waste collection operations and enhance future decision-making and reporting across various sectors.

Evreka's software will offer asset and operations management solutions for Circulai's services, seamlessly integrating with the company's existing systems. Data from operations will be stored in Evreka's all-in-one management platform, which can monitor waste as it moves through the collection and recycling process.

With a joint vision of providing Sustainability as a Service, Evreka and Circulai hope to help tackle the global waste problem and develop inclusive, sustainable solutions by working with partners in the public and private sectors across different industries, including waste generators, processors, recyclers, brand owners, and regulators.

With its 'Sustainability as a Service' approach, Evreka delivers sustainable solutions across more than 20 countries worldwide, from the USA to Singapore. Dedicated to overcoming the greatest challenges of the circular economy, Evreka drives global transformation in resource and waste management, recycling, and material circularity. Its digitised, end-to-end waste and material management solutions cater to various sectors needing to adapt to circular business models. Evreka empowers organisations to trace waste and resources from secondary raw material suppliers to consumers, ensuring a closed-loop system through reusing, recycling, and repurposing. For more information, visit .

Circulai is dedicated to advancing sustainable waste management solutions, helping businesses and communities optimise waste practices and minimise environmental impact. Circulai is committed to building a brighter, greener future for all through innovative technologies and comprehensive services. For more information, visit