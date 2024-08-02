Enemy Shelling Damages Energy Infrastructure Facility In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians hit an infrastructure facility at night, and in the morning power engineers used backup lines, and power in the city has been fully restored, but emergency work continues.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson RMA, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the whole of Kherson experienced power outages," the message says.

It is noted that during the night shelling, Russian hit an energy infrastructure facility. Electricity was cut off in some places for several minutes. Part of the Central and Dniprovsky districts of the city was without power until 5 o'clock. Due to the threat of repeated attacks, specialists could not start repairing the accident at night.

However, according to Mrochko, in the morning, the power company switched on backup lines. The power supply in the city has now been fully restored, but emergency repairs are ongoing.

Russian troops shelled 21 settlements inregion yesterday, three wounded

Residents are urged to consume electricity sparingly and use electrical appliances only when absolutely necessary to keep the city's power system in working order until the damaged equipment is fully repaired.

Mrochko also informed that over the past day, Russian troops fired 9 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. The damage was recorded in Kherson, Antonivka and Sadove. In particular, 9 private houses, a service station, 5 civilian vehicles and a gas pipeline were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, a water pipeline in the Kherson community in Antonivka starosta was damaged by shelling.