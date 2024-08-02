AAGE International Appreciates Qatar Tamizhar Sangam Leadership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: AAGE International has extended heartfelt gratitude to President of Qatar Tamizhar Sangam Mani Bharathi and Sponsorship Secretary Pandiyarajan for their visit to its new office.

Their presence and kind wishes have truly added to the auspiciousness of this significant milestone for our organization.

“We are deeply grateful to Mani Bharathi and Pandiyarajan for taking the time to visit us. Their support and encouragement are invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our services,” said Managing Director at AAGE International Selvakumaran Selvaraj.

Qatar Tamizhar Sangam is a renowned organization dedicated to promoting Tamil culture and fostering community ties among Tamilians in Qatar. Their active involvement in various cultural, social and educational initiatives has made a significant impact on the Tamil community.

AAGE International is a proud supplier of Axess Power Batteries, which are manufactured in Italy and approved by QCD and SSD for their superior quality and reliability.

We are committed to delivering high-quality products and services and look forward to furthering our relationship with the community and esteemed organizations like Qatar Tamizhar Sangam.