Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Grows Steadily At A CAGR Of 10.68%
Uterine, ovarian, and cervical cervix cancers are the most common in women. Cervical cancer ranks fourth among women's cancers. Gynecological cancers result from epigenetic factors, inherited mutations, and transcriptional deviations. The genomic and molecular framework of gynecologic cancers is critical for developing effective biomarkers for detection and prevention, molecular profiling, and personalized treatment strategies. In the past, gynecological cancers were analyzed using Sanger sequencing, which examined tiny DNA fragments (DNA). Next-generation sequencing, microarray, and polymerase chain reaction have helped decipher gynecological cancers' molecular profiles.
Market Dynamics
Growing Lifestyle-Related Diseases and Product Development Drives the Global Market
Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests are expected to be in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and the hectic lifestyle that has become more stressful due to the consumption of full drinks and smoking. The development of this industry segment is expected to be positively influenced throughout the forecast period because these tests are expected to allow for an early diagnosis of a variety of cancers and an accurate prognosis of the disease's progression.
Several large companies' development and introduction of new products are expected to impact this market significantly. For this market, this is a significant factor that is likely to lead to lucrative growth opportunities in the future. The companion diagnostics market is expected to be characterized by high-value growth opportunities over the forecast period due to the rapid development of companion diagnostics and their implementation in the delivery of personalized and advanced genomic medicine.
Growing Accuracy in Laboratory Tests Create Tremendous Opportunities
Advanced workflow systems and revenue generation are expected to increase as diagnostic laboratories and integrated during the forecast period. Automated laboratory systems are developed and implemented throughout the forecast period. There will be an increase in the number of technologically advanced products being commercialized due to this shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. This will be due to the change from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. Manufacturers will have many options in the market as a result of such factors.
Regional Analysis
North America is most dominant in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market
during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market for cervical cancer diagnostics in North America will record profitable growth throughout the forecast period. This results from establishing various cancer care programs to assist lower-income demographics.
Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the Next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be one of the regions with the highest growth rate in this industry, and its growth is expected to occur at a profitable rate.
Key Highlights
The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on product type, it is anticipated that the pap smear segment will contribute significantly to the market's overall growth during the forecast period.
Based on the application, it is anticipated that the diagnostic center segment will account for a considerable portion of the overall market during the forecast period.
North America dominates the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
The key players in the global
next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics
market include
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
ARUP Laboratories
BGI Genomics
CENTOGENE N.V.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Fulgent Genetics, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Invitae Corporation
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
OPKO Health, Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market News
Jun 2022,
Agilent Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharma Research
Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market:
Segmentation
By Technology
Next-Generation Sequencing
qPCR & Multiplexing
Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
Protein Microarrays
DNA Microarrays
By Application
Biomarker Development
CTC Analysis
Proteomic Analysis
Epigenetic Analysis
Genetic Analysis
By Cancer Type
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Cervical Cancer
By Function
Therapeutic Monitoring
Companion Diagnostics
Prognostics
Cancer Screening
Risk Analysis
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
