Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Grows Steadily At A CAGR Of 10.68%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Uterine, ovarian, and cervical cervix cancers are the most common in women. Cervical cancer ranks fourth among women's cancers. Gynecological cancers result from epigenetic factors, inherited mutations, and transcriptional deviations. The genomic and molecular framework of gynecologic cancers is critical for developing effective biomarkers for detection and prevention, molecular profiling, and personalized strategies. In the past, gynecological cancers were analyzed using Sanger sequencing, which examined tiny DNA fragments (DNA). Next-generation sequencing, microarray, and polymerase chain reaction have helped decipher gynecological cancers' molecular profiles.

Market Dynamics

Growing Lifestyle-Related Diseases and Product Development Drives the Global Market

Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests are expected to be in high demand due to the increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and the hectic lifestyle that has become more stressful due to the consumption of full drinks and smoking. The development of this industry segment is expected to be positively influenced throughout the forecast period because these tests are expected to allow for an early diagnosis of a variety of cancers and an accurate prognosis of the disease's progression.

Several large companies' development and introduction of new products are expected to impact this market significantly. For this market, this is a significant factor that is likely to lead to lucrative growth opportunities in the future. The companion diagnostics market is expected to be characterized by high-value growth opportunities over the forecast period due to the rapid development of companion diagnostics and their implementation in the delivery of personalized and advanced genomic medicine.

Growing Accuracy in Laboratory Tests Create Tremendous Opportunities

Advanced workflow systems and revenue generation are expected to increase as diagnostic laboratories and integrated during the forecast period. Automated laboratory systems are developed and implemented throughout the forecast period. There will be an increase in the number of technologically advanced products being commercialized due to this shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. This will be due to the change from traditional laboratory testing to rapid point-of-care testing. Manufacturers will have many options in the market as a result of such factors.

Regional Analysis

North America is most dominant in the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market

during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market for cervical cancer diagnostics in North America will record profitable growth throughout the forecast period. This results from establishing various cancer care programs to assist lower-income demographics.

Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the Next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be one of the regions with the highest growth rate in this industry, and its growth is expected to occur at a profitable rate.

Key Highlights



The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on product type, it is anticipated that the pap smear segment will contribute significantly to the market's overall growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, it is anticipated that the diagnostic center segment will account for a considerable portion of the overall market during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global

next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics

market include



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BGI Genomics

CENTOGENE N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Market News



Jun 2022,

Agilent Announces New Oligonucleotide Analysis Software for Biopharma Research



Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Segmentation

By Technology



Next-Generation Sequencing

qPCR & Multiplexing

Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)

Protein Microarrays

DNA Microarrays



By Application



Biomarker Development

CTC Analysis

Proteomic Analysis

Epigenetic Analysis

Genetic Analysis



By Cancer Type



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer



By Function



Therapeutic Monitoring

Companion Diagnostics

Prognostics

Cancer Screening

Risk Analysis



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



MENAFN02082024004597010339ID1108509699