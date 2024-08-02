Friday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches featuring Brusque vs. América-MG and Santos vs. in the Brazilian Serie B championship are the highlights for this Friday, August 2.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the International Friendly, German Second Division, Austrian Championship, Belgian Championship , among others.



See times and where to watch today's football games live:

International Friendly





9:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+





3:30 PM - Cologne x Hamburg - OneFootball





3:30 PM - Grazer AK x RB Salzburg - OneFootball





3:45 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise x Beerschot - Disney+





7:00 PM - Grêmio São-Carlense x União São João - Paulista Football (YouTube)







7:00 PM - Brusque x América-MG - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Santos x Sport - Sportv and Premiere





