عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Friday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


8/2/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches featuring Brusque vs. América-MG and Santos vs. Sport in the Brazilian Serie B championship are the football highlights for this Friday, August 2.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the International Friendly, German Second Division, Austrian Championship, Belgian Championship , among others.

See times and where to watch today's football games live:
International Friendly


  • 9:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+

German Second Division

  • 3:30 PM - Cologne x Hamburg - OneFootball

Austrian Championship

  • 3:30 PM - Grazer AK x RB Salzburg - OneFootball

Belgian Championship

  • 3:45 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise x Beerschot - Disney+


Paulista Cup

  • 7:00 PM - Grêmio São-Carlense x União São João - Paulista Football (YouTube)

Brazilian Serie B

  • 7:00 PM - Brusque x América-MG - Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Santos x Sport - Sportv and Premiere

Where to watch the live game of Brusque

  • The game Brusque x América-MG will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 7:00 PM.

What time is the Santos game?

  • The Santos x Sport game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 9:30 PM.

What football games are going to be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, August 2.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, August 2.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, August 2.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, August 2.

What games are going to be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM - Brusque x América-MG - Brazilian Serie B
  • 9:30 PM - Santos x Sport - Brazilian Serie B

Where to watch and which games are going to be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 9:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Ipswich Town - International Friendly
  • 3:45 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise x Beerschot - Belgian Championship

OneFootball

  • 3:30 PM - Cologne x Hamburg - German Second Division
  • 3:30 PM - Grazer AK x RB Salzburg - Austrian Championship

Paulista Football (YouTube)

  • 7:00 PM - Grêmio São-Carlense x União São João - Paulista Cup

MENAFN02082024007421016031ID1108509671


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search