Friday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches featuring Brusque vs. América-MG and Santos vs. Sport in the Brazilian Serie B championship are the football highlights for this Friday, August 2.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the International Friendly, German Second Division, Austrian Championship, Belgian Championship , among others.
See times and where to watch today's football games live:
International Friendly
9:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Ipswich Town - ESPN 2 and Disney+
German Second Division
3:30 PM - Cologne x Hamburg - OneFootball
Austrian Championship
3:30 PM - Grazer AK x RB Salzburg - OneFootball
Belgian Championship
3:45 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise x Beerschot - Disney+
Paulista Cup
7:00 PM - Grêmio São-Carlense x União São João - Paulista Football (YouTube)
Brazilian Serie B
7:00 PM - Brusque x América-MG - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Santos x Sport - Sportv and Premiere
Where to watch the live game of Brusque
The game Brusque x América-MG will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 7:00 PM.
What time is the Santos game?
The Santos x Sport game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere, at 9:30 PM.
What football games are going to be broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, August 2.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, August 2.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, August 2.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, August 2.
What games are going to be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
7:00 PM - Brusque x América-MG - Brazilian Serie B
9:30 PM - Santos x Sport - Brazilian Serie B
Where to watch and which games are going to be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
9:30 AM - Borussia Mönchengladbach x Ipswich Town - International Friendly
3:45 PM - Union Saint-Gilloise x Beerschot - Belgian Championship
OneFootball
3:30 PM - Cologne x Hamburg - German Second Division
3:30 PM - Grazer AK x RB Salzburg - Austrian Championship
Paulista Football (YouTube)
7:00 PM - Grêmio São-Carlense x União São João - Paulista Cup
