Generation Amazing Takes Part In United By Sports Forum In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: Generation Amazing Foundation (GA) participated in the United by Sports Forum, a global focused on the social inclusion of youth through sports, held at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris.

Taking place one day before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the conference underscored the critical role of sports in promoting social inclusion and gender equality, aligning with the principles and values championed by the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

With opening remarks made by the French of Sport, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the United by Sports Forum convened key figures from sports organisations, international institutions, NGOs, and international athletes.

The forum facilitated discussions on the role of sport in social inclusion, the sharing of best practices, the formation of new alliances, and the strengthening of collective ambitions in this field.

Sharing the stage with executives from Lacoste and La Compagnie des Alpes, GA Executive Director, Nasser Al-Khori, highlighted Generation Amazing's significant contributions as a human and social legacy initiative of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Al-Khori highlighted the foundation's success in engaging and empowering youth, emphasising the transformative impact of Goal 22, a groundbreaking year-long global exchange program for youth empowerment and sports development that kicked off at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and culminated at the Closing Summit during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 in Miami, Florida.

“Goal 22 was the first program of its kind to be hosted alongside a FIFA World Cup, engaging young leaders from 32 World Cup participating nations in a year-long global exchange and showcasing the kind of sport for development legacy and social impact that can emerge from mega sporting events,” said Al-Khori.

“Through this programme, young leaders developed sport-led projects that address critical community challenges such as mental health, social cohesion, and gender equality, receiving grants and expert feedback to turn their ideas into reality.” Together, foundations like ours and private sector partners can empower communities and create sustainable social impact through sports.”

At the Forum, GA Youth Advocate Mohamed Al-Qassabi and GA Director of Operations Paulette Sanchez showcased the foundation's transformative initiatives through a series of dynamic workshops, aimed at addressing the everyday challenges faced by young leaders. Al-Qassabi engaged in a dialogue with key figures from major sporting events like Paris 2024, Dakar 2026, and Salt Lake City 2032, exploring how football equips a generation with the skills to become influential change makers in their communities. Sanchez emphasised the urgent need for increased investment in the Sport for Good sector,

highlighting its potential to drive significant social impact.

The United by Sport Forum took place during Festival 24, an international solidarity youth festival organised by Sport Dans La Ville and held on the side lines of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. As a leading sponsor of the Festival – alongside the European Union, the French Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Visa, among others – GA organised two delegations of youth from Right to Play in Pakistan and Força Foundation in Senegal along with young leaders from Qatar to participate in the Festival.

“Festival 24 and the Paris 2024 Olympics represent a significant milestone for Generation Amazing. As we broaden our focus from football to include other sports for development, we are poised to increase both our impact and our reach,” said Al Khori.