Police Academy Celebrates Graduation Of Two Groups Of 'Police Officers Of Tomorrow' Programme

Doha: Academy celebrated yesterday the graduation of students from the fifth and sixth groups of the Police Officers of Tomorrow programme in its fifth edition (Summer 2024), a total of a thousand graduates, in the presence of officers from the of Interior and parents.

The ceremony included sports and skill performances by the graduates, reflecting the qualitative level of training within the framework of the Police Officers of Tomorrow program, in addition to showing a documentary about the activities of the program in its 5th edition, and another film about the importance of awareness of the dangers of cybercrimes and cybersecurity. A live presentation was also given on the role of security personnel in combating drugs and other segments.

The Police Officers of Tomorrow programme includes various military and sports exercises and training, including infantry, shooting, swimming, and self-defence, in addition to several educational lectures and field visits, in partnership with cooperating parties.

The programme, which this year targeted those born in (2012 - 2013 - 2014 - 2015), aims to develop self-confidence among the youth, deepen national identity and authentic Arab and Islamic values, and enhance the spirit of loyalty and belonging, according to an integrated training and educational programme.

The 5th edition of the Police Officers of Tomorrow programme was launched on June 22, with the participation of around 2,500 students, who were divided into six groups. The graduation of the first four batches was celebrated over the past three weeks.