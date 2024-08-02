Protective Gloves Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 41.04 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Protective Gloves Market.

The global protective gloves market size was valued at USD 27.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 41.04 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

The growing awareness of occupational dangers and worker safety across a range of sectors is anticipated to propel growth in the worldwide market for protective gloves. Employers using sharp edge materials are adopting more products as punctures, cuts, and lacerations account for 18% of concrete injuries. Encouraging regulatory policies can reduce workplace hazards and encourage business growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, hand injuries cause 110,000 missed work hours per year for one million workers. Choosing the right glove and material is essential to preventing injury. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a mixed bag of consequences on the market, with the building and construction sectors seeing a sharp decline in demand and the medical and healthcare sector experiencing a sharp increase.

Protective Gloves Market Trends: Advancing Towards Sustainability

The protective gloves industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards greater sustainability, driven by evolving practices and innovative materials. This movement reflects a broader trend within the personal protective equipment (PPE) sector, where companies are increasingly adopting environmentally conscious approaches to reduce operational risks and costs.

Sustainable Material Choices: Traditionally, PPE manufacturers relied on materials derived from fossil fuels, such as polyethylene, polyester, and polyamide. However, the industry is progressively transitioning towards more sustainable alternatives. In particular, the use of biopolymers for disposable gloves and natural fibers like bamboo, linen, and hemp is gaining traction. Bamboo, for instance, is processed into a fiber that is both environmentally friendly and highly sustainable, offering a viable alternative to conventional materials.

Eco-friendly Packaging and Recycling Initiatives: A significant advancement in sustainability is the adoption of 100% recycled materials and post-consumer waste in glove packaging. This practice minimizes the environmental footprint associated with packaging waste. Notable examples include Kimberly-Clark's glove "take-back" program, where used gloves are collected, processed by a recycling partner, and repurposed into products such as purple park benches. This initiative not only supports the company's zero-waste goals but also enhances its global revenue by demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Innovative Product Development: To further reduce environmental impact, manufacturers are focusing on developing biodegradable disposable nitrile gloves. These gloves are designed to be more sustainable and appealing to consumers by offering a reduced ecological footprint compared to traditional disposable gloves. This innovation aims to decrease the frequency of glove production and use, thereby lowering carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and distribution.

Overall, the shift towards sustainable practices in the protective gloves market is indicative of a broader commitment to reducing environmental impact, enhancing resource efficiency, and fostering long-term industry resilience.

Protective Gloves Market Growth Factors

Enhanced Workplace Safety Regulations Fuel Market Expansion

The protective gloves market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by escalating safety regulations across various industries. As the workforce expands in sectors such as healthcare, oil & gas, chemicals, food processing, and manufacturing, the need for effective hand protection becomes increasingly critical. Despite advancements in industrial environments, the risk of workplace accidents remains high, particularly for the human hand, which is frequently exposed to hazards. Protective gloves are essential for shielding against extreme temperatures, contact dermatitis, communicable diseases, and sharp objects.

Stringent regulatory standards in regions such as the U.S. and Europe mandate rigorous safety measures to mitigate occupational hazards. In the U.S., while there is no specific ANSI standard for hand protection, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends selecting gloves based on the tasks performed and the material properties. OSHA reports that around 25% of workplace injuries involve hand and finger injuries, with approximately 70% of affected workers not wearing safety gloves. Proper glove usage can reduce hand injury risks by up to 27%, underscoring the critical role of gloves in safety programs.

In the medical field, gloves play a pivotal role in infection control during procedures. They are regulated by the FDA, with surgical gloves adhering to strict standards outlined in the Medical Devices Directive (MDD).

Growth in the Construction Industry Drives Demand

The construction sector's rapid expansion and the associated increase in workplace injuries are further propelling the protective gloves market. With a significant number of hand injuries occurring annually in construction, the demand for effective hand protection is rising. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 110,000 hand injury cases result in fatalities each year, with 70% of these injuries occurring due to non-use or improper use of gloves. Gloves designed for construction sites include cotton and fabric gloves for basic protection, coated fabric gloves for moderate liquids and chemicals, Kevlar gloves for cut and abrasion resistance, and leather gloves for welding and heavy-duty tasks. Companies are also innovating in glove development to meet market needs; for instance, DuPont Safety & Construction launched new hand protection products, such as Tychem and Kevlar gloves, to enhance their market presence in India.

Expansion of the Food Processing Industry Boosts Market Growth

The food processing industry's growth, especially in developing economies, is driving the demand for protective gloves. As emerging economies increase their production and export of processed foods, the need for effective hand protection in food handling becomes more pronounced. Initiatives such as India's "Make in India" program, which encourages investment in food processing, and the development of mega food parks and cold chain projects, are expected to further stimulate the market. Similarly, the rising demand for processed foods in developed economies like the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K. will also contribute to the market's expansion.

Challenges and Restraining Factors

Latex Allergies Present Significant Obstacles

Despite the growth prospects, the protective gloves market faces challenges, notably due to latex allergies. Natural rubber latex, derived from the sap of the Hevea brasiliensis tree, can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Latex is commonly used in medical supplies and consumer products, leading to widespread exposure. Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable, with approximately 10% experiencing latex allergies, which can cause symptoms ranging from skin irritation to severe respiratory issues. To address this, many healthcare facilities are shifting to non-latex or low-protein gloves, creating opportunities for alternative glove materials. This transition highlights a critical area for innovation and market adaptation.

Protective Gloves Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Types:



Disposable Gloves: Dominant due to high demand in healthcare, automotive, food processing, and pharmaceutical sectors. Key types include nitrile and latex gloves, essential for infection control and safety. Durable Gloves: Includes mechanical, chemical handling, and thermal/flame retardant gloves. Important for long-term protection in hazardous environments.

Raw Materials:



Natural Rubber: Leading due to durability and biodegradability, used in automotive and food processing.

Nitrile: Growing rapidly for medical and industrial use, offers chemical and allergy-free protection. Neoprene: Used for chemical resistance in handling hazardous substances.

Applications:



Healthcare & Medical: Largest segment due to infection control needs.

Construction: Significant growth due to high injury risk.

Food & Beverages: Increasing demand for safety and hygiene standards. Mining: Rising due to the need for protective gloves against heavy machinery and hazards.

Regional Insights

North America

In 2023, the North American protective gloves market was valued at USD 9.58 billion, driven by heightened awareness of safety and stringent regulations. Regulatory standards, such as those from the National Safety Council (NSC) and the U.S. Department of Labor, mandate the use of protective gloves in high-risk sectors, ensuring worker safety. The ANSI/ISEA 105 standard provides a numeric rating system for gloves, further boosting adoption. The rise in pandemics, including COVID-19, Ebola, and swine flu, has also significantly increased demand for disposable gloves.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific market is propelled by growing safety awareness, rising raw material and transportation costs, and innovations by glove manufacturers. The expanding healthcare sector in countries like China, India, Malaysia, and Japan is fostering advanced solutions to enhance medical safety. For instance, Malaysia-based Top Glove Corp Bhd, which has a daily production capacity of 200 million gloves, has ramped up production by 30% due to increased demand from the U.S. and Europe. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated glove production, with sales surging by 180% in mid-2020.

Europe

The European market is experiencing significant growth due to the stringent regulatory framework set by the European Union. Compliance with European Regulation 2016/425/EU and EN ISO 374-1 for chemical protective gloves is mandatory for manufacturers. These regulations, along with increasing industry demands for gloves that protect against chemical burns, metal cuts, and other hazards, are driving market expansion. Strict safety laws and regulations are expected to further bolster the regional market.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES



Huihong (NANTONG) Safety Products Co., Ltd (China)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

3M (U.S.)

Superior Gloves (U.S.)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

DIPPED PRODUCTS PLC (Sri Lanka)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd. (U.K.)

Uvex Group (Germany)

PIP Global (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Showa Glove Co. (U.S.)

Towa Corporation (Japan)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

ATG- Intelligent Glove Solutions (Sri Lanka)

Lalan Group (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka)

Jiangsu Hanvo Safety Product Co., Ltd. (China) QS Safety (China)

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS: