SFC Energy AG: H2genset Supplies Sustainable Energy From Green Hydrogen At Wacken Open Air 2024

SFC Energy AG: H2 Genset supplies sustainable energy from green hydrogen at Wacken Open Air 2024 Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 2 August 2024 - SFC Energy AG ("SFC", F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, is partnering with festival sponsor GP JOULE for the second time at Wacken Open Air 2024, one of the world's largest metal festivals. The H2Genset by SFC Energy, an emission-free, flexible and mobile power generator with hydrogen fuel cells for areas without access to the conventional power grid, provides clean energy for the festival wristband distribution. The green hydrogen comes from eFarm, the largest green hydrogen mobility project in Germany initiated by GP JOULE, which is already supplying cars and local buses in North Friesland with sustainable fuel. Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG : "We are pleased that we can support our partner GP JOULE with our technology for the second time and contribute to a responsible energy supply at the Wacken Open Air. It takes many steps to make an outdoor festival sustainable. GP JOULE supplies the green hydrogen and our fuel cells use it to generate sustainable electricity. This makes the world-famous metal festival a little greener and safer regarding power supply. At the same time, we are showing that sustainability and entertainment are not mutually exclusive and are thus taking a further step on our Road to Zero." The Wacken Open Air in Schleswig-Holstein is one of the world's biggest metal festivals and has been taking place almost every year since 1990. Under the motto "loud at work to make a change", the festival is continuously working to improve its environmental footprint. Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ). SFC Investor Relations and Press:

