HWA AG: HWA EVO super saloon Chassis 000 commands €1,310,000 at RM Sotheby's Tegernsee Auction

02.08.2024 / 10:08 CET/CEST

First production example of HWA's modern interpretation of iconic Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II auctioned at RM Sotheby's Tegernsee Auction for €1,310,000 (incl. buyer's Premium & Taxes)

HWA EVO Chassis 000 attracts intense bidding at auction held at inaugural Concours of Elegance Germany on 27 July

Global allocation of remaining customer build slots underway directly through HWA AG in Affalterbach HWA EVO redefines legendary saloon for a new age, using state-of-the-art technology to deliver modern performance, comfort and safety

Affalterbach, Germany, 30/07/24 – HWA AG (HWA) has auctioned Chassis 000, the first production example of the company's HWA EVO super saloon, a modern interpretation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II, at auction for €1,310,000, including buyer's Premium and Taxes. The ultra-high-performance saloon achieved the exceptional sum at RM Sotheby's auction at the Concours of Elegance Germany in Tegernsee on 27 July. Painstakingly hand-crafted by HWA's expert engineers using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge materials, the HWA EVO represents the ultimate uncompromising reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to secure the very first example of the fully allocated HWA EVO build slots and own a piece of automotive history attracted intense bidding in Tegernsee.



Martin Marx, HWA CEO, said: “It is immensely gratifying to know that the first example of the HWA EVO is now allocated to a custodian, whom we would like to congratulate on their purchase. The highly competitive nature of the bidding to become the very first owner of the HWA EVO provides further validation of our business strategy to redefine the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II for today. “The magnitude of the winning bid at Sotheby's Tegernsee Auction also proves the appeal of the exacting, race-proven engineering and design standards upon which HWA bases every aspect of its business model. We now look forward with confidence and enthusiasm to completing the remaining 100 examples of the HWA EVO.” Gordian

With a carbon fiber body structure, a twin-turbocharged V6 engine mustering up to 500 horsepower and a weight of just 1350kg, the HWA EVO represents the ultimate, pure, saloon car driving experience. The car fully respects the original Mercedes-Benz EVO II's legendary attributes while redefining and transforming them for the modern era, an approach that clearly resonated with the knowledgeable visitors attending the Concours of Elegance Germany." Alex Langhein, HWA Head of Commercial, commented: "It has been a busy and fulfilling period working with customers on assigning chassis numbers and build slots. We would like to thank RM Sotheby's for the idea of auctioning this particularly unique production car and a pleasure to offer it together to the car collecting community. We look forward to liaising with 000's new owner, ensuring the completion is to the highest possible standards." The EVO is far from HWA's first foray into road-going. Initially tasked with creating the iconic Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Strassenversion (Roadster), HWA also oversaw the realization of both the 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-DTM AMG and 2008 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series and continues to assist multiple top-tier OEMs in super and hyper car projects to this day. With a design based on the Mercedes-Benz W201 series, the HWA EVO takes up the design language of the iconic 190E 2.5-16 EVO II and redefines it for a new age. It is reinterpretation and revival project that is endorsed by Mercedes AMG GmbH, developed and produced by HWA using state-of-the-art technology to modernize the powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, comfort and safety, the HWA EVO is an uncompromising reinterpretation of a classic. Exact technical specifications will be revealed in the coming months. Embodying the past and future of HWA AG like no other car, the remaining HWA EVOs are priced from €714,000 (plus local taxes). Cars are being allocated on a global basis, with the first units expected to be delivered by the end of 2025, laying the foundations for an international customer community ahead of future product launches.

About HWA EVO

The HWA EVO combines the successful history with the present and future of HWA AG. The reinterpretation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II is a tribute to this style icon of the early nineties. Based on the Mercedes-Benz W201 series, HWA AG has created a state-of-the-art car that combines the spirit of the past with the technology of today and tomorrow.



About HWA AG

From motor racing to perfect engineering: HWA is a 360° service provider with comprehensive technological and motorsport expertise in a multi-project environment. Formed in 1998 by Hans Werner Aufrecht and based in Affalterbach (Germany), the independent company fields the most successful team in the DTM and is a sought-after partner when it comes to developing high- performance cars. As specialists in special motor racing technology, together with the relevant development, support and logistics services, HWA is also responsible for many automotive and sustainability projects.





