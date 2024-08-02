NIKOM Participates In Ho Chi Minh Medipharm Expo 2024 With Leading Korean Medicine Clinics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Institute for Korean Development (NIKOM) Pavilion at the 2024 MediPharm Expo. Featuring 10 professional Korean Medicine hospitals, clinics, and medical device companies, showcasing their latest products and solutions

NIKOM showcases at Ho Chi Minh Medipharm 2024, to promote global expansion and wellness solutions.

HO CHI MIHN, VIETNAM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute for Korean Medicine Development (NIKOM) is currently participating in the MediPharm Expo 2024, taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This is the second time NIKOM is exhibiting at this prestigious event, having previously achieved significant outcomes from their participation.NIKOM is supporting 10 leading Korean medicine clinics, hospitals, and companies, more than half of which participated last year, specializing in various aspects of Korean Medicine (KM), including herbal products, clinical technologies, and wellness solutions. They are showcasing their latest innovations, engaging in business discussions, and exploring potential collaborations with international partners. The slogan for NIKOM's exhibition this year is "Meet Korean Medicine, Your Companion for Wellness."Director of Policy at NIKOM, Jesu Shin, emphasized the organization's commitment to supporting the global expansion of KM. "NIKOM is dedicated to fostering the international growth of Korean Medicine by providing comprehensive support tailored to the needs of our clinics and partners. Our participation in the Medipharm Expo 2024 highlights our ongoing efforts to promote Korean Medicine worldwide," he said. "We aim to build a robust global network for Korean Medicine, enhancing its presence and impact across the world."The International Medical, Hospital, and Pharmaceutical Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City is a prominent health sector event held annually under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Health of Vietnam. It aims to promote commercial activities by showcasing advanced technology and innovative services from domestic and international businesses, contributing to healthcare and improving the quality of life for the Vietnamese people. NIKOM's involvement underscores the growing recognition of KM's efficacy and its potential as a future-oriented industry.

