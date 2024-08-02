U.S. Recognizes Edmundo González As Legitimate Winner Of Venezuelan Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 1, 2024, the US recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of Venezuela's disputed July 28 presidential election.
This declaration by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken directly challenges the claim of victory by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.
The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) initially declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote.
However, the opposition, led by González and María Corina Machado, contested this result, claiming to have evidence showing González received more than two-thirds of the votes.
Key points of contention include:
The CNE's failure to publish detailed voting data and tally sheets
Opposition claims of possessing over 80% of the voting records, indicating a clear victory for González
Independent observers, including the Carter Center, reporting significant irregularities in the electoral process
International Reactions
The U.S. declaration has sparked various international responses:
Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico issued a joint statement calling for the Venezuelan electoral authorities to release detailed voting data promptly.
These left-leaning governments, traditionally more sympathetic to Maduro, have engaged in diplomatic efforts to persuade him to show transparency in the election results.
The foreign ministers of the G7 countries demanded that Maduro publish the official voting records and urged "maximum restraint" towards the opposition and protesters.
The European Union and OAS were unable to send official observer missions to Venezuela for this election, limiting their ability to independently verify the process.
Domestic Situation in Venezuela
The disputed election has led to significant unrest within Venezuela:
Widespread protests erupted following the CNE's announcement of Maduro's victory
Human rights organization Foro Penal reported 11 deaths related to the protests
Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, including former opposition candidate Freddy Superlano
Opposition leaders, including María Corina Machado, have gone into hiding, fearing for their safety.
U.S. Position and Potential Consequences
Secretary Blinken's statement emphasized several key points:
Recognition of González as the legitimate winner based on "overwhelming evidence"
Criticism of the CNE's lack of transparency and credibility
Call for protection of opposition leaders and peaceful protesters
Support for re-establishing democratic norms in Venezuela
While not explicitly threatening new sanctions, Blinken hinted at possible "punitive action" against the Maduro government.
The U.S. is reportedly considering fresh sanctions in response to the disputed election.
Maduro's Response and Next Steps
In response to mounting pressure, Madur has requested an audit of the election results by Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice.
However, this move has been criticized due to the court's perceived lack of independence from the government.
The situation remains tense, with the international community closely watching developments in Venezuela.
The U.S. recognition of González as the election winner adds significant pressure on the Maduro government to address the allegations of electoral fraud and potentially negotiate a peaceful transition of power.
As the crisis unfolds, the focus remains on protecting democratic processes, ensuring the safety of opposition leaders, and working towards a resolution that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.
