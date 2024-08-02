U.S. Recognizes Edmundo González As Legitimate Winner Of Venezuelan Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 1, 2024, the US recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of Venezuela's disputed July 28 presidential election.



This declaration by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken directly challenges the claim of victory by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.



The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) initially declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote.



However, the opposition, led by González and María Corina Machado, contested this result, claiming to have evidence showing González received more than two-thirds of the votes.



Key points of contention include:







The CNE's failure to publish detailed voting data and tally sheets



Opposition claims of possessing over 80% of the voting records, indicating a clear victory for González

Independent observers, including the Carter Center, reporting significant irregularities in the electoral process







Widespread protests erupted following the CNE's announcement of Maduro's victory



Human rights organization Foro Penal reported 11 deaths related to the protests



Hundreds of protesters have been arrested, including former opposition candidate Freddy Superlano

Opposition leaders, including María Corina Machado, have gone into hiding, fearing for their safety.



