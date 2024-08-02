SANDSIV Unveils Insight Narrator: Revolutionizing AI Capabilities In Sandsiv+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Boosting Business Efficiency with Instant Insights, Real-Time Recommendations, and AI-Driven Actions



ZURICH, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a leader in AI-powered experience management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Insight Narrator , a groundbreaking enhancement to the sandsiv+ Voice of the Customer and Voice of Employee platform. This innovative analytics tool offers instant feedback summaries and personalized recommendations, empowering managers with actionable insights to make informed decisions quickly and effectively.

Federico Cesconi, CEO of SANDSIV, explains, "At SANDSIV, our goal is to make life easier for our clients by making customer and employee experience management more accessible. Insight Narrator is a testament to our commitment to providing tools that enable organizations to take control of their CX delivery effectively."

Insight Narrator is a key component of the sandsiv+ AI suite, utilizing advanced Large Language Model technologies to transform individual feedback into actionable insights on specific topics and trends. It provides rapid decision intelligence, enabling organizations to respond swiftly to customer and employee feedback. For CX consultants, it enhances internal capabilities and streamlines client project management, boosting both efficiency and effectiveness.

"Extracting insights from unstructured data has long been a complex and labor-intensive task for CX teams," says Karl Warnsing, Product Manager at SANDSIV. "With Insight Narrator, we're revolutionizing productivity and enabling faster, more empathetic customer resolutions through accessible, actionable information."

Key Benefits of Insight Narrator:



Simplified Data Visualization: Read through narrations of complex graphical data to gain a concise understanding of Co-Occurrence and Correlations of topics.

Pro's & Con's Recommendations: Receive actionable recommendations to drive meaningful enhancements.

SWOT Analysis: Conduct comprehensive SWOT analyses to support strategic decision-making. Optimized Journey Mapping: Enhance customer satisfaction and retention through refined journey mapping.

SANDSIV's AI models, available both in the cloud and on-premises, adhere to the highest security standards to ensure robust protection of customer and employee data.

Now Available

Insight Narrator is now available for all sandsiv+ clients, and integrates seamlessly with a wide range of Customer and Employee Experience software. SANDSIV partners can access this tool at no additional cost.

To explore how Insight Narrator can enhance your data insights, contact

[email protected] for a demonstration or further information.

Industry Reactions to SANDSIV's AI Innovations:

Roger Nicholas, Director, Customer Experience, Island Analytics & Marketing (Partner of SANDSIV): "The constant innovation that adds value continues to keep me excited. It gives great confidence when promoting sandsiv+."

Jim Davies, SANDSIV Advisory Board Member and Former Gartner VP Analyst:

"SANDSIV's consistent delivery of impactful AI solutions demonstrates its dedication to enhancing client experiences. Their advanced use of large language models continues to elevate the value of their offerings."

Prachi Rohira, Everest Group Analyst:

"Everest Group recognizes SANDSIV for its innovative application of generative AI to derive actionable insights from complex customer feedback. Their approach sets a benchmark for effectively harnessing AI to understand and respond to customer needs with unprecedented clarity and speed."

Stay tuned for more updates on sandsiv+ AI. To read more about the latest AI innovations, visit: sandsiv-ai/whats-new-ai

About SANDSIV

SANDSIV is a pioneering force in AI-driven Customer and Employee Experience Management enterprise solutions. Through its state-of-the-art sandsiv+ CXM software, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to leverage artificial intelligence for comprehensive customer understanding and exceptional service delivery. The company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has facilitated the expansion of its partner program and the establishment of a continuously growing global presence, guaranteeing tailored managed services and consulting to meet local demands.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyses, integrates, improves, and measures the customer experience. Introduced in 2014, the next-generation CX/EX solution harmonizes data from any direct or indirect channel and generates inferred data using artificial intelligence. Its analytical features are built on advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, providing for the increasingly unsupervised production of faster and more accurate actionable insights, and allowing organizations to act responsively and plan wisely. The solution supports complex integration, customization, and configuration.

