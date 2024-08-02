Celebrate National Align Your Teeth Day With David Jin, D.D.S. Of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. David Jin

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved David Jin, D.D.S. based on merit for 2024.

FORT LEE, NJ, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Jin, D.D.S. of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry invites patients to celebrate National Align Your Teeth Day on August 11 by scheduling an Invisalign Consultation. Dr. Jin offers Invisalign for as low as $3,950. From the first consultation appointment to the last InvisalignTM appointment, patients will always feel the tender loving care A Beautiful Smile Dentistry provides.Ever since 2003, Dr. Jin has delivered the latest in cosmetic and restorative dentistry to patients in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Every patient who walks through the doors of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry is treated like family thanks to NJ Top Dentist, Dr. David Jin.Dr. Jin's primary goal is to save his patient's teeth. While he believe in implants and has been placing them since 1993, he stands by the fact that there's nothing better than a patient's natural teeth."Natural teeth allow you to feel, to sense that no other replacement will. That's why I am in the tooth saving business. I feel the best achievement when I am able to help a patient in extending the longevity of his or her teeth, and building a beautiful smile using them as building blocks," he says.After serving as a dentist in the United States Navy during four tours of active duty, Dr. Jin began his civilian career as a cosmetic dentist focusing on dental implant surgery, periodontal surgery, oral surgery, Invisalign, cosmetic rehabilitation, and all aspects of functional aesthetic restorations.Today, with more than 25 years of experience, Dr. Jin offers his patients the latest in dental care in a family-focused setting. He and his staff provide oral health and well-being with a full selection of dental services, including: Invisalign® teeth alignment; dental implants and veneers; smile makeovers; and laser treatments for snoring.Dr. Jin has appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, Fox 5 News, and the cover of Doctor of Dentistry magazine in addition to being recognized by The New Jersey Law Enforcement Journal and the American Dental Implant Association.He has also been an instructor/professor at Harvard Dental School, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, New York University College of Dentistry, Patterson Dental (CEREC) and he continues to teach at Hackensack University Medical Center.To learn more about Dr. David Jin, please visit:----About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

