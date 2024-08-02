The Use Of Naphtha & Other Oils Refined From Crude Oil For Plastic Production Drives The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The petrochemical is the engine that drives the liquid feedstock market, with plastic, construction, and end-use industries, among others, driving demand. One key application of petroleum liquid feedstock is in the of aromatics. The demand for aromatic hydrocarbons, such as benzene, xylene, and toluene, is expected to drive the petroleum liquid feedstock during the forecast period.

Demand for Ethane and Naphtha Drives the Production of Petroleum Liquid Feedstock

The petroleum refining industry is set to witness enhanced output with the increase in oil and gas prices, which is expected to drive the petroleum liquid feedstock market during the forecast period. The production of petrochemicals requires an enormous amount of crude oil, gas, and other derivatives. In 2018, a large share of chemicals used as petrochemical feedstocks was derived from crude oil and gas in the form of naphtha and ethane; therefore, the rising demand for ethane and naphtha will propel the petroleum liquid feedstock market.



The U.S., Europe, and China Plastics Industries Compete as the Key-Value Shareholders Globally

The petrochemical feedstock naphtha and other oils refined from crude oil are used as feedstocks for petrochemical crackers and act as basic building blocks for manufacturing plastics. Plastics are used in several industries despite their harmful repercussions on the environment. The U.S. and Europe plastic industries are neck-and-neck in competition with Asia.

For a very long time, North America and Europe drove and dominated global plastics production. Today, China has surpassed Europe and the U.S., with a 25% share, and is the largest producer of plastics. It is followed by Europe with a 20% share and the U.S. with a 19.5% share. Together, the U.S. and Europe account for 45% of the world's plastic production. The demand for plastics increased at a consistent rate of 3.7% per year during 2012–2017.

Figure: U.S. Refinery Net Production of Naphtha for Petrochemical Feedstock Use (In Thousand Barrels)



Key Players



Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Shell

Flint Hills Resources

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TOTAL S.A.

British Petroleum

Reliance Industries

YPF



Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Segmentation

By Type



Naphtha



Heavy Naphtha

Light Naphtha





Gas Oil



By End Product



Ethylene

Benzene

Propylene

Hexane

Naphthalene

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

The Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

Tanzania

South Africa

The Rest of MEA





