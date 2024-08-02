Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 2; Prices For 22K, 24K Gold
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Gold rate has been falling in the city of Bengaluru for the last 11 days and it dropped further post the Budget was declared. Check out the gold rate for August 2, the Eleventh day after the Union Budget was tabled in the parliament.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 2
22 carat - Rs 6,451/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,037/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,451(Today)
Rs 6,450(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 51,608(Today)
Rs 51,600(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 64,510(Today)
Rs 64,500(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 7,037(Today)
Rs 7,036(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 56,296(Today)
Rs 56,288(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 70,370(Today)
Rs 70,360(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on July 31, 2024 - Rs 6,400/gm
24-carat GOLD price on July 31, 2024 - Rs 6,982/gm
22-carat GOLD price on July 30, 2024 - Rs 6,320/gm
24-carat GOLD price on July 30, 2024 - Rs 6,895/gm
22-carat GOLD price on July 29, 2024 - Rs 6,450/gm
24-carat GOLD price on July 29, 2024 - Rs 6,773/gm
