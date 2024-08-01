Draught Beer Market Size Is Surpassing USD 26.87 Billion By 2033, Growing At Projected 3% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global draught beer size is anticipated to grow from USD 20 billion to USD 26.87 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to environmental benefits of draught beer during the forecast period.

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20 billion in 2023 global draught beer market will reach USD 26.87 billion in 2033. Draft beer is another name for draught beer. The beer is served directly from the keg; it is not packaged or bottled before being served. Draught beer is made using both conventional and cutting-edge techniques. After fermentation, the beer is conditioned and then put into kegs or casks for storage. These kegs have a tap attached to them that pours fresh beer into each glass. They are supplemented with nitrogen and carbon dioxide to keep them frothy and fresh. Draught beer is primarily made of malted barley, hops, water, and yeast. Drinking draught beer is a fun social activity and an experience. Draught beer also yields larger profit margins. Because it produces less waste from packaging, it is more sustainable. It comes in an extensive range of tastes. Customers appreciate it because of its freshness and unique scent.



Key Insight of the Global Draught beer Market



Europe will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The dominance is fuelled by the historical and cultural significance of beer in the area. Beer drinking has long been associated with festivities, social gatherings, after work, and much more in Germany, the UK, and Belgium. The region's long-standing, well-established brewing traditions and facilities are another reason for beer's domination. There are more and more market participants selling products that meet the changing needs of consumers due to their desire for greater variety and their changing demographics. And when it comes to beer, several European nations have their specialties. Beverages such as German lagers, Czech pilsners, Belgian ales, and British stouts present opportunities for market development and experimentation. The rise of the market is further aided by beer festivals or beer stalls at other celebrations.



In 2023, the keg beer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 11.40 billion.



In 2023, the lager segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 8 billion.



In 2023, the bars and pubs segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 8.40 billion.



Advancement in market



The introduction of Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer in Karnataka was announced by United Breweries. With this launch, United Breweries Limited's (UBL) current line of draught beers is strengthened in addition to increasing Kingfisher Ultra Max's presence in Karnataka. Kingfisher Ultra Max Draught Beer strengthens UBL's dedication to quality and innovation by joining the ranks of Ultra Draught Beer, Ultra-Premium Draught Beer, and Ultra Witbier Draught.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing popularity of craft beer.



Beer types have expanded to include anything from unique regional flavours to cutting-edge production techniques, which has increased consumer interest in craft and draft beers. The market's expansion has also been aided by the increased disposable income of a primarily youthful clientele, who are becoming more interested in trying out novel food and beverage options. The expansion of restaurants, bars, pubs, and other establishments of a similar nature has also aided in the growth of the market. The market's expansion is also being aided by the increased backing for regional companies. Thus, the expanding demand for draft and craft beer will help to expand the global draught beer market.



Restraints: a fiercely competitive marketplace.



Craft beer and draught beer are becoming more and more popular, which has led to a rise in the number of businesses serving them in the market. The competition has intensified due to the growing number of establishments. A wide range of products are available in the market, competing for consumers' attention with limited edition offers, packages, and new releases in various flavours. The market's expansion will be hampered by its saturation.



Opportunities: Environmental advantages.



Beer on draft uses less packaging. the expanding worries about trash disposal, which is causing contamination of landfills, land, water, and soil. One of the main disposal techniques involves setting these mounds on fire, which further contaminates the air. Because packaged beer comes in bottles and is wrapped in plastic, it contributes to this waste. Draught beer, on the other hand, comes in recyclable and reused packaging that is sustainable, minimising waste generation and landfill space. Because less packaging is required, it is also cost-effective. As a result, during the course of the projection period, the environmental benefits will support market growth and development.



Challenges: Stringent regulatory compliance.



There are laws and standards which govern the alcoholic beverages as they are directly consumed, hence they have the potential to impact the health of consumers. the processing, storage, dispensing and distribution of draught beer is also governed by stringent safety, sanitation and hygiene rules. It is also subject to age restrictions and volume restrictions. Furthermore, licensing, regular inspection at bars and pubs also adds to compliance burden. Therefore, stringent regulatory compliance will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global draught beer market are:



. Anadolu Efes

. Carlsberg

. China Resources Snow Breweries

. Gold Star

. Groupé Castel

. Grupo Petrópolis

. Heineken

. Molson Coors

. New Belgium Brewing Company

. The Boston Beer Company



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



. Keg Beer

. Cask Beer



By Variety



. Lager

. Ale

. Stout and Porter

. Speciality Beer



By Application



. Bars and Pubs

. Restaurants and Hotels

. Clubs and Entertainment Venues

. Home Consumption



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



