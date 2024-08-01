Burbank Housing Completes Transfer Of Elderberry Commons From County Of Sonoma, Begins Rehabilitation Construction Phase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo for Burbank Housing

Project will bring 29 units of Permanent Supportive to City of Sebastopol

- Larry Florin, Burbank Housing President & CEOSANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Rosa-based affordable housing nonprofit Burbank Housing has announced that it has completed the transfer of Elderberry Commons in Sebastopol as part of its growing portfolio of permanent supportive housing (PSH) communities in the North Bay Area and the organization's first PSH development in West Sonoma County.Originally purchased by the County of Sonoma in December of 2020 using funding support from California's Department of Housing and Community Development's Project Homekey award program, the 30-unit motel formerly known as the Sebastopol Inn located at 6751 Sebastopol Road was transferred from the County of Sonoma to Burbank Housing which took place on Friday, July 5. The completion of the transfer signals the start of rehabilitation construction and conversion of the 30 units at Elderberry Commons from temporary non-congregate shelter into 29 studio apartment units of permanent supportive housing that sets up County residents currently experiencing homelessness for future success.Started in 2020 as Project Roomkey, the State's Project Homekey program provides funding to local public entities and nonprofit housing organizations to“convert commercial properties and other existing buildings to Permanent or Interim Housing”. Elderberry Commons is the fifth Homekey project in Sonoma County that Burbank Housing has been involved with to date.“The County of Sonoma and the Sonoma County Community Development Commission acquired Elderberry Commons for conversion to sorely needed permanent supportive housing,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes Elderberry Commons.“The transfer of the property to Burbank Housing supports the County's strategic goals to create permanent supportive housing units to help break the cycle of homelessness. The County appreciates the strong partnership with Burbank Housing in creating new housing opportunities in west county.”Owned and operated by Burbank Housing, the conversion of the 29 units at Elderberry Commons comes at no additional cost to the City of Sebastopol's budget and upon its completion will be the first permanent supportive housing project in the City.“Permanent supportive housing is an essential part of the solution to homelessness because it combines housing and the services needed to keep people housed,” said City of Sebastopol City Manager Don Schwartz.“We're fortunate to have West County Community Services and Burbank Housing partnering on this project.”Burbank Housing's President and CEO Larry Florin expressed his appreciation for the award and praised the County and City of Sebastopol for their desire to meaningfully address the issue of homelessness head-on.“Closing on the transfer of the property and starting rehab work at Elderberry is a critical next step in creating permanent homes for those experiencing chronic homelessness in Sonoma County. Burbank is grateful for the seriousness the County of Sonoma and City of Sebastopol are willing to bring to bear to tackle homelessness directly and effectively,” said Florin.“Burbank Housing appreciates this partnership opportunity to leverage its decades of experience in creating safe, sustainable, and affordable housing for people in our community.”In addition to housing, wraparound supportive services and case management will be provided by Guerneville-based nonprofit West County Community Services (WCCS).“West County Community Services has years of experience serving our community in Sebastopol,” said Christy Davila, WCCS Executive Director.“One of the great joys of our work are the moments of witnessing someone that has been working with us move beyond surviving into thriving and living. We are excited about having the opportunity to work with Burbank Housing to bring our case & housing management and systems navigation services to the residents at Elderberry Commons.”Rehab construction at Elderberry Commons is currently underway and scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with resident move-ins scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

