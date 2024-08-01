Pakistan Proscribes Gul Bahadur And Majeed Brigade As Terrorist Organizations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Counter Authority (NACTA) of Pakistan has recently added the groups Hafiz Gul Bahadur and Majeed Brigade to its list of designated organizations, banning their activities.

These groups were previously associated with Pakistani and Baloch militants.

On Thursday, Thursday, August 1st, Pakistani Dawn News Agency reported that the number of banned organizations on NACTA's terrorist list has reached 81. This year, NACTA has included three new groups in the list.

The group led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur is a major anti-Pakistan faction that was formerly recognized as a military wing of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This group has carried out numerous deadly attacks against Pakistani security forces.

Pakistan claims that this group, alongside the TTP, has bases and training camps in Afghanistan.

The Majeed Brigade, recently listed as an independent terrorist group by NACTA, was previously known as a powerful military wing of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Since 2011, this group has orchestrated and executed numerous deadly attacks against the Pakistani military.

In March of this year, NACTA also banned the Liwa Zainebiyoun, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, adding it to its list of terrorist organizations.

Pakistan's expanded list of banned terrorist organizations reflects ongoing concerns over militant threats within and beyond its borders inclusion of these groups highlights security concerns both within Pakistan and at the regional level.

