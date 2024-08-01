CFC To Host Conference Call On Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

There are two ways to access the event:

Live Webcast Option

Visit CFC's investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

Pre-registration is available for the event.

Conference Call Option

Domestic: 800-289-0438 | International: 323-794-2423

Participant Code: 9129695

Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting the Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event.

CFC's Form 10-K for the period ended May 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today. A copy is available on CFC's website or via the SEC's EDGAR database .

About CFC

Created and owned by America's electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)-a nonprofit finance cooperative with more than $36 billion in assets-provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at .