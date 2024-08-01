The Tile Shop To Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the“Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company will host a call via webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The call will be hosted by Cabell Lolmaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davis, Chief Financial Officer, and Ken Cooper, Investor Relations.

A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations page at . The call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 596-4144, or (646) 968-2525 for international participants, and referencing conference identification number 7601375. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at .

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and X, previously known as Twitter.

Investor Contact: Mark Davis

Email: ...