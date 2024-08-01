Man Down Alarm - Lone Worker Safety Devices For Australia By Mercari Technologies Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mercari Technologies

Mercari Lone Worker Australia

Lone Worker Safety Device

Mercari Technologies' Lone Worker Safety Device, with an integrated Man Down alarm, can expedite the safety response process for lone workers in Australia.

- Sebastian GuangSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mercari Technologies' Lone Worker Safety Device , with an integrated Man Down alarm , can expedite the safety response process for lone workers in Australia. These workers are vulnerable to life-threatening incidents that require immediate action from emergency contacts.If the device detects no movement for an extended period, it enters a pre-alert state, vibrating and announcing it has entered Man Down mode before sending an emergency SMS alert to self-nominated contacts or calling them to notify emergency services.Man Down DetectionWorking alone increases the risk of serious accidents that could leave workers incapacitated and unable to seek help. These incidents include slips, trips, falls, machinery accidents, hazardous chemical exposure, epileptic seizures, and heart attacks.Mercari Technologies' Man Down alarm detects non-movement through a smart sensor when a worker becomes immobile or unconscious. It then sends an SMS alert to emergency contacts, notifying them that the wearer has not moved within an expected period.Man Down is essential for anyone working at height, in high-risk industries, or in jobs where workers are alone. The Mercari Technologies Lone Worker Safety Device includes Man Down as standard and can be custom-configured by a supervisor to sense a user's no-motion duration from minutes to hours.Integrated Fall DetectionThe Mercari Technologies Man Down Alarm also features automatic fall detection sensors. These activate when the device detects sudden altitude changes and an impact simultaneously. The device's speaker will instruct the wearer that it has detected a fall for approximately 10 seconds, providing time to cancel the auto alarm and prevent false alerts. If not cancelled, the device enters emergency mode, sending an SMS message to all nominated contacts. It can also be programmed to call the same contacts or emergency services, providing voice communication through the device's built-in speakers and mic.Panic ButtonMercari Technologies' Man Down alarms offer a unique approach to worker safety for at-risk lone workers. Acting like duress alarms or emergency call buttons, these wearable panic alarms are perfect for lone workers or anyone working directly with the public or in high-risk environments.Activating the Panic Button, also known as the Duress Alarm, provides two-way cellular communication with the wearer's nominated emergency contacts. Contacts also receive an Emergency SMS message with activation location information via a Google Maps hyperlink. Utilizing the latest GPS and GPRS technologies, the device allows emergency contacts to accurately locate the user in an emergency.Sebastian Guang, Mercari Technologies spokesman, says, "We provide companies in Australia an opportunity to improve the safety of their remote and at-risk employees. Our personal duress alarm is equipped with real-time GPS tracking and an SOS button, empowering lone workers to work securely and safely anywhere."Working best with a Telstra network SIM card in Australia and with versions available for global use, this cost-effective safety solution is 'stand-alone,' requiring no additional apps or cell phones to communicate.Enhance the security of remote workforce and employees in vulnerable situations, no matter where they are, by utilizing Mercari Technologies' Lone Worker Safety Alarm Device. This personal safety device features GPS tracking and an emergency SOS button, empowering lone workers to operate confidently in any environment.About Mercari Technologies LimitedMercari Technologies Limited is a rapidly growing emergency communications company renowned for its commitment to developing advanced and reliable solutions. With a focus on promoting safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, Mercari Technologies Limited (NZ) continues to innovate and lead the way in providing cutting-edge personal safety solutions worldwide.

Sebastian Guang

Mercari Technologies Limited

email us here

Mercari Lone Worker Device