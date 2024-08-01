Nina West Shines Bright: Unveils HOMAGE Tee For The Trevor Project, New EP & Video The Very Queen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NINA WEST - THE VERY QUEEN

NINA WEST X HOMAGE LIMITED EDITION TEE BENEFITTING THE TREVOR PROJECT

NINA WEST THE VERY QUEEN TOUR AT 54 BELOW

Nina West Shines Bright: Unveils HOMAGE Tee for The Trevor Project and becomes“The Keeper of The Drag Race Chronographical” with EP/video“The Very Queen”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drag royalty Nina West is back and more fabulous than ever. Although she may not have snatched the crown on All Stars 9, she's on a continuing mission to make the world a more kind place while raising funds for her charity of choice, LGBTQIA+ youth charity, The Trevor Project. Teaming up with Ohio-based clothier HOMAGE-fresh off their smash hit collab with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Wolverine-Nina is launching the HOMAGE X Nina West "Go Big. Be Kind. Go West." tee. 20% of each sale will benefit The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ youth."When I was discovering who I was, I felt so isolated and alone," Nina shares. "It was the darkest and scariest time in my life, thinking that there was no one in the world who would understand or love me. That's why I chose The Trevor Project as my charity of choice. I never want our LGBTQIA+ youth to feel alone... I want them to know they will have the opportunity to grow up and chase their dreams. Trevor helps affirm that message and bring our kids hope."The shirt is available for order HERE NOW!!But wait, there's more: Hot on the heels of her triumphant return to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9, Nina is dropping a brand-new EP, "The Very Queen." This EP is a fabulous homage to her time on the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut, with the lead single of the same name offering a delightful parody of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic "Modern Major General." Anointed as“The Keeper of The Drag Race Chronographical,” Nina hilariously and impressively names every single queen who has sashayed into the workroom during the regular US seasons 1 through 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. It's chaotic, fun and will prepare you for any Drag Race trivia thrown your way! The video for the single "THE VERY QUEEN", is now on YouTube.The EP includes tracks like "It's Giving (Drag Is For Everyone)," featured in the season finale of All Stars 9, as well as "Crosswalk Anthem," "The Princess Song," and Nina's Disney-esque "You Are The Dream." All songs are penned by the dynamic duo Markaholic (Mark Byers) and Nina West. The EP is now available for streaming on all platforms.And if that's not enough to quench the thirst for all things Nina, she will be touring a one-woman show,“The Very Queen,” directed by Broadway legend Matt Lenz (Hairspray, Beauty and The Beast). The tour will include stops at New York's world-famous Studio 54 and Provincetown, Massachusetts. For more information on dates and tickets, go to .Later this year, you can also catch her as the host of the 10th Anniversary Drag Queen Christmas Tour from Peter and Murray, coming to 39 US cities from November 13th - December 29th, 2024.Don't miss out on the fun, the fashion, and the fabulousness that is Nina West. Order the tee, stream the EP, and join in the celebration of kindness, creativity, and community. "Go Big, Be Kind, Be You!"The Very QueenProduced by: MarkaholicWritten by: Nina West, Mark ByersEngineered by: MarkaholicEP is distributed by PEG Records in partnership with ADA/Warner Music GroupAdditional vocals:Mark Byers @markaholicAlexandra Ellis @aellis3Julie Craig @juliecraig_Grasan Kingsberry @gray_sandy

PAUL CHRISTENSEN

PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 949-379-0844

email us here