Dolce Magazine's Empowering Women's Luncheon At Adamo Winery Celebrates Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dolce Empowering Women's Event

Guests at the Empowering Women's Luncheon at Adamo Winery enjoyed a day of inspiring speeches, music, ambiance, and networking opportunities.

MONO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Magazine hosted an influential luncheon at Adamo Winery in Mono County, Ontario, dedicated to celebrating women's empowerment and fostering a supportive among women in various sectors. The event, in support of Women Building Futures (WBF), highlighted the shared mission of supporting women through networking, inspiration, and practical assistance. The luncheon also served as a platform to raise funds and awareness, with Dolce Magazine's commitment of $45,000 to support WBF.Organized by Dolce Magazine's co-founders Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, along with Director of Marketing Angela Palmieri-Zerillo, the luncheon brought together leaders from real estate, fashion, and motivational speaking. It provided a platform for attendees to connect, share experiences, and support each other's successes. The event underscored the importance of solidarity and empowerment, with a particular focus on the partnership with WBF, an organization dedicated to fostering economic security for women facing barriers to entry in a workforce where they are traditionally under-represented.Richard Dolan, a globally recognized thought leader, opened the event with an inspiring keynote, setting the tone for a day of empowerment and collaboration. This was followed by remarks from Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Rachel Veilleux, manager of External Relations & Growth (ON) for Women Building Futures.“We are grateful to Dolce Media Group for helping address financial barriers women face on their path to life-changing careers in the skilled trades,” said Carol Moen, president and CEO of Women Building Futures.“This Dolce Media Group investment in Women Building Futures' scholarship fund will help lift the economic burden for women in Ontario, who will take our trades-readiness programs, allowing them to focus on their learning journey and their futures.”The event also featured a panel discussion with esteemed speakers, including Mayor of Orangeville Lisa Post, Mindset Coach Hina Khan, and Elena Di Giovanni, the visionary founder and creator of She's Vanity, a brand committed to clean, hand-crafted, cruelty-free, and organic skincare products. These speakers shared their perspectives on empowerment and personal growth, engaging in thoughtful conversations about overcoming life's challenges, committing to personal development, and inspiring others by leading by example.Reflecting on the event's impact, Michelle Zerillo-Sosa remarked,“As Editor-in-Chief of Dolce, I am deeply honoured and fulfilled to spearhead initiatives that celebrate and empower women. This event not only spotlights the exceptional achievements of women but also stands as a testament to our collective strength and resilience, empowering us to continue pushing boundaries and supporting one another in all our endeavours.”Sponsors significantly contributed to the event's atmosphere and success. R. Ferri Automotive's Alfa Romeo of Oakville showcased the Alfa Romeo Tonale, allowing guests to capture photos with the vehicle adorned in cascading florals. SAMO Collection Inc. presented an elegant fashion show. Zilli Home Interiors and Steeles Paint, recognized as the Décor Sponsors, and Prima Lighting, the Lighting Sponsor, featured on-site vignettes showcasing stylish furniture, oversized artwork, and statement lighting pieces which created inviting spaces for guests to mingle. Curated gift bags from sponsors, including Institut Esthederm, She's Vanity, Shan, Elle Design Planning, M&S Schmalberg, Zador Fine Bars, Diane Kroe, TaLii Towels, Nest, Alan Anderson, Per Lui, Aline Nasseh, Datri Design Group, Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens, Famiglia Zerillo Fine Brands, Frederique Constant and Citizen, delighted attendees, enhancing the overall experience. The event planning, overseen by Anna Neri, ensured a polished and seamless experience for all attendees.About Dolce MagazineDolce Magazine, with a global circulation of approximately one million, is one of the world's leading luxury lifestyle publications and forms the foundation of Dolce Media Group. Founded in 1996 and based in Toronto, Dolce Media Group specializes in print, website design, graphic design, multimedia productions, social media campaigns and marketing strategies for some of the world's leading luxury brands. The magazine continues to be a beacon of elegance and sophistication, celebrating the best in luxury living and the exceptional achievements of women worldwide.About Women Building FuturesWomen Building Futures (WBF) is a non-profit organization providing programs and support services to help unemployed and underemployed women explore and connect to careers that pay above a living wage. Since 1998, WBF has supported thousands of women with the critical skills needed to enter the construction trades, driving and operating industries. In recent years, WBF has expanded its reach across Alberta and Saskatchewan, and now into Ontario. In the 2022-23 year, WBF delivered 18 programs in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with 188 graduates, 87% of whom found employment in related fields within six months. In over 25 years, nearly 3,000 women have graduated from WBF programs.

Anastasiia Horbulova

Dolce Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Dolce Empowering Women's Event - Dolce Magazine