“Menassah Distribution Company” Celebrates More Than 900 Emirati Titles At“Almadinah Book Fair”

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Menassah Distribution Company is exhibiting a selection of publications from 80 Emirati publishing houses at the third edition of the Almadinah Fair. The event takes place at the King Salman Centre from 30 July to 5 August 2024, bringing together hundreds of local, Arab, and international publishing houses. The event is organised by the General Authority for Literature, Publishing, and Translation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Menassah's participation in this book fair for the third consecutive year aligns with its mission to increase the presence of Emirati publishers in both local and global markets. By supporting their involvement in various cultural events, Menassah aims to broaden the reach of Emirati and Arab literature across the region and beyond.

At its pavilion, Menassah is displaying 4,400 books, providing Saudi readers with access to 911 titles from Emirati publishers. These works span various fields of literature and knowledge, catering to the diverse interests of the exhibition's audience.

Rashid Al-Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, pointed out that participating in the Madinah Book Fair reflects the company's vision to support Emirati publishers in entering the Saudi book market – one of the most important markets in the region, contributing to increasing their sales and revitalising their business. He stressed the company's commitment to promoting the Arab cultural products in the UAE and fostering the growth of its cultural and creative industries.