Lufthansa Cancels Flights To And From Tel Aviv Until August 8 Amid Rising Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.

The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.

A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

