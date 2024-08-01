Lufthansa Cancels Flights To And From Tel Aviv Until August 8 Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.
"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.
The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.
ALSO READ:
Dubai's Emirates won't accept transit passengers to Beirut for 2 days amid ongoing unrest
Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief's assassination
Indians 'strongly advised' to leave Lebanon amid tensions
Iran holds funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh
MENAFN01082024000049011007ID1108508048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.